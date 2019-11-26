Eden Prairie resident Yuridia Hernandez Linares was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court on a single count of theft by swindle after her alleged role in an attempt to get “papers” (also known as U Visas) for a price.
The victims were all undocumented individuals, and the felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or $20,000 fine.
Police investigators turned the case against Linares when they noticed similarities that contained inconsistencies in recent robbery reports. Those two incidents, it was learned, were also very similar to another alleged robbery that involved Linares in 2015.
Since August, there had been two reports of robberies on Anderson Lake Parkway – robberies, as it turns out, that were staged.
“Over the past few months, and dating back to 2015, our department has been investigating three armed robbery incidents reported to have occurred in Eden Prairie,” Eden Prairie Police Chief Greg Weber said in a statement released last week.
The two alleged August robberies were reported 10 days apart, with the first Aug. 20 and the second Aug. 30.
In both incidents, the four victims, who were all undocumented Latinos, were said to have been approached from behind by suspects armed with knives and that all wounds were clean, superficial cuts. All the cuts were the same length and each victim suffered only one injury. There were no puncture wounds.
The victims reported their purses and wallets stolen.
During the investigation, police learned about Linares, who reported a similar knife-involved robbery on Oct. 25, 2015.
Linares and her friend reported they had been cut and their purses had been stolen.
In March 2016, Linares requested a U Visa and was granted the request. Because of the similarities, investigators secured information from each victim’s phones. Those phone records showed numerous calls between the victim and Linares just a few days prior to the alleged attacks.
When the victims were re-interviewed, they stated they had all worked with Linares and admitted to making false police reports. They also told investigators “that she knew how they could get ‘papers’ by faking an assault.
Those papers were the U Visas, which are issued to cooperating crime victims.
Linares told the victims that she had connections “with someone inside the Eden Prairie Police Department and that for $2,000, she could get them U Visas.”
Linares is alleged to have used a box cutter to cut the victims before the false robberies. Two of the victims said they met at Linares’s apartment where she cut them after numbing the skin.
All four of the victims told police they had paid Linares a total of $5,000.
After the announcement of the arrest last week, Chief Weber said, “With the announcement of these charges, I want the Eden Prairie community to know the armed robberies reported to have taken place along Anderson Lakes Parkway on Oct. 25, 2015; Aug. 20, 2019; and Aug. 30, 2019, did not occur.
“I commend the Eden Prairie police officers, investigators and all who assisted with these cases, for their hard work and diligence. I also want to thank the Eden Prairie community for your trust and patience as we worked through this complicated and sensitive investigation.”
