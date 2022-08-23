All was discussed at a Aug. 15 City Council meeting
The Eden Prairie City Council approved a motion for denial regarding a proposed five-story apartment complex planned for Valley View Road by Ryan Companies at its latest meeting.
In order to be approved, the council required a unanimous approval vote and many councilmembers voiced concerns throughout the meeting. Councilmember PG Narayanan was absent from the meeting.
Ryan Companies looking for approval as well as a zoning change and guide plan change, City Manager Rick Getschow said. The company also requested eight planned unit development waivers for density, building height, total parking stalls, a wall sign, wetland structure setback encroachment, off-site parking, parking stall size and proof of parking.
The complex would offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom units. Amenities would include a club room, fitness center, game room, co-working space, outdoor pool, outdoor dining areas, fire pit lounge, bocce ball court and dog run.
The Planning Commission recommended approval at its meeting earlier this summer. According to Getschow, the main questions commission members had with the development were parking and traffic. Staff also had parking issues.
Ryan Companies President of the North Region Tony Barranco highlighted a conversation he had with President and CEO of The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Doug Loon about businesses prioritizing hiring “talent” and the lack of talent available.
The lack of affordable housing in the Twin Cities was affecting those people, he said.
“In a sense, the number one reason that our employers are looking for housing support is the fact that they can’t find people and the people can’t find housing,” he said.
Barranco also mentioned the Aspire Eden Prairie 2040 plan and the first two goals of the plan which focus on creating housing options for low to moderate-income neighbors in the city. He said this project would create more housing and lessen the burden on the city.
Ryan Companies National Director of Design Josh Ekstrand noted that apartment projects have fewer unique trips per day than an office building would, which addressed traffic concerns. The property is currently guided for office. A traffic analysis showed that there would be no significant queues or side-street delays expected, according to city documents.
He walked the council through the plan with different views, renderings and floor plans.
Barranco said Ryan Companies believed they had an adequate number of parking stalls with 268 parking stalls for 211 units. He said a full building for them is about 95% leased and there is always a number of units that are not occupied, adding that not all residents drive and some use alternative transportation methods.
There were also options to extend parking, including leveraging parking on adjacent sites, constructing additional surface parking or building additional subgrade parking and additional surface parking on top of that.
Councilmember Lisa Toomey had issues with increased traffic, the size of the building and not enough parking. She asked if Ryan Companies would consider constructing a smaller building. Barranco said they would not and felt they provided an answer on traffic.
Councilmember Kathy Nelson had many questions, starting with asking how Ryan Companies would handle the encroachment on the wetlands and water run-off. Associate Director of Engineering at Ryan Companies Chad Lockwood said they were working with city staff on a storm water management plan and were managing that on-site. Nelson also asked about visitor parking and Barranco said they would have on-site visitor parking as well as excess parking at a nearby office building. She also asked about electric vehicle charging stations and Mckenna Collins from Ryan Companies said there were 89 electric vehicle capable stalls.
Councilmember Mark Freiberg had concerns about parking, the height of the building, as well as traffic and the suggestion of u-turns as a solution.
During the public hearing, residents raised concerns about traffic and u-turns along the intersection of Topview Road and Valley View Road, congestion, parking, the look and height of the building with one resident saying it ‘it looked like a prison,’ water run-off, construction of the building, the number of variances requested by Ryan Companies, noise, the environment, nearby neighborhood safety and some agreed with the concerns councilmembers mentioned.
Mayor Ron Case said initially his feeling about the development was positive. Although he felt the ultimate issue was not about a possible increase traffic like many residents felt, rather that the complex felt “too intense” using the height and number of floors as an example. He admitted to going into the meeting tonight not planning on approving the complex, but to give Ryan Companies something they could do to alter the building. He reminded residents that something would eventually fill that spot, if not this apartment building. He emphasized variances were not a bad thing and apartments were just the current market.
Freiberg would not support the project due to several of the variances, particularly traffic.
Nelson agreed there are too many variances, and would like to see more electric vehicle parking stalls and solar capability. She could see a complex working if it were smaller and “more wetland compatible.” She did not feel the complex was right for the site.
Toomey agreed with other council members and could not support the project. Her concerns were the entrances, u-turns, parking, building height, soil corrections and the input from neighbors. She said she was sorry the complex was not right for this site because Eden Prairie needed more affordable housing. Case agreed with council members and said removing the top floor of the complex might solve many of the issues.
Barranco’s closing comments included touching on a housing crisis, speaking on the necessity of variances though they did not want to ask for them, and wishing traffic was not what it was.
“I probably won’t get any applause tonight, but the one thing maybe I might get a little applause for is that we had a failure of process across the board. It was a failure of process to the neighbors that were unprepared and showed up because they hadn’t had a chance to weigh in earlier. We could have heard that feedback,” he said, adding that the Ryan Companies team had invested thousands of hours in the project and they were shocked by neighbor responses.
THC licensing
The Eden Prairie City Council approved 4-0 the first and second reading of an ordinance amending city code and requiring anyone selling edible THC products to obtain a license from the city.
According to Getschow, the other cities around Eden Prairie were taking similar stances or issuing temporary moratoriums after the Minnesota Legislature passed a new statute to allow the sale of THC products. The statute went into effect at the beginning of last month, according to a Minnesota Issues resource guide on cannabis.
“There are many tobacco stores that are currently selling this product. It’s already occurring in our city and cities around us, so again, this is a way to somewhat regulate it through licensing and it’s similar to the tobacco licensing,” he said, adding that they may need to change it over time when the state legislature returns next year.
Following the approval, Getschow said they would reach out to all tobacco businesses to let them know.
