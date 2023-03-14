The proposal was originally shot down last August, citing issues with parking and increased traffic
The Eden Prairie City Council has formally denied the proposed Valley View Road apartment complex with a unanimous vote at its latest meeting.
The Eden Prairie City Council has formally denied the proposed Valley View Road apartment complex with a unanimous vote at its latest meeting.
While the Planning Commission had recommended approval at its meeting early last summer, the council ultimately was not interested in moving forward for a variety of reasons. Certain concerns mentioned by both the public and the council included parking, the size of the complex, encroachment on the nearby wetlands as well as potential increased traffic issues in the area.
Members of the Eden Prairie City Council voiced their concerns during its August meeting where many residents also came forward during the public hearing to voice their own disapproval.
At the time, Ryan Companies President of the North Region Tony Barranco attributed the denial to “a failure of process across the board” and would have preferred more communication about the project to the neighbors. No one from Ryan Companies spoke or was in attendance during the denial, with no word on future complexes planned for the property.
The original proposal included a five-story apartment complex with 211 units that would have offered studios, one bedroom and two bedrooms. The property in question is situated at the northwest corner of the Valley View Road and Topview Road intersection in Eden Prairie, a highly trafficked area of the city.
During the time of discussion, Ryan Companies had also requested eight planned unit development waivers for density, building height, total parking stalls, a wall sign, wetland structure setback encroachment, off-site parking, parking stall size and proof of parking.
“There’s been quite a bit of discussion at the council level and several public hearings. Tonight is simply your action that’s needed to make a motion on a resolution of denial for the project,” said City Manager Rick Getschow.
Mayor Ron Case spoke on the depth of the council’s involvement in the proposal as a means of concluding the matter.
“We’ve done our due diligence and we have had two neighborhood meetings and a planning meeting and a council meeting and a council workshop. There’s a lot of action going on. I’ve studied this and have been involved with this,” He said, adding that six months of work had gone into the motion.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.