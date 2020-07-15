City can spend funds on personnel, equipment costs due to COVID-19
Every city in the state, at least those that are certified, will receive federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The money, which is being distributed by the state, will help cities like Eden Prairie offset some of the expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eden Prairie City Manager Rick Getschow said the city’s spending of its share, $4,780,791, is highly regulated through guidelines established by the federal government. Another layer of those regulations is the state’s interpretations of the federal guidelines.
Getting clear guidelines via the federal and state governments will be one of the challenges in the weeks ahead, but Getschow also said the additional money will be very helpful.
What is clear is how the city can spend the funds.
“The guidelines are that the money can only be spent on COVID-related expenses,” Getschow said. “A city may have had direct costs to outfit their buildings to make them properly socially distanced, the city may have labor costs to manage, but probably the biggest item that the state and federal government says the money can be used for is any city’s public safety costs.”
For Eden Prairie, one of the budget biggest factors has been the loss of revenue over the past several months.
Those revenue losses are not eligible to be covered under this federal program.
“The money we’re getting does not cover revenue loss. Yes, we’ve spent money on COVID-related expenses and we’ll also be able to show that the public safety labor that we have could apply to the reimbursement money, but it’s not going to offset the revenue loss that mainly comes from our park and rec operation,” he said.
That revenue loss is approaching $1 million, Getschow said, or about 2% or 3% of the city’s overall revenue.
He also said there were some anticipated expenses that did not come to fruition because of the pandemic.
For instance, park and rec jobs were not filled this summer.
“There’s quite a bit of seasonal employment that we didn’t do. So, some of that money is offset, but not all of it,” he said.
Though the city is slowly bringing back outdoor park and rec programming, the opening of facilities is still mostly on hold.
“We re-opened the community center to a certain capacity – it’s really only open to 25% capacity. We’re also slowly bringing back park programs that you can do outside and socially distanced. But the senior center is still not open and the outdoor center is not open. The art center is only open maybe for a couple of items,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.