The city of Eden Prairie is partnering with Certified Recycling to provide two recycling opportunities for residents in October.
The curbside recycling event, Monday–Friday, Oct. 5–16, is an opportunity to recycle appliances, tires, furniture, electronics and more. Only Eden Prairie residents are eligible and all items must be free from hazardous substances.
Place items as close to the curb as possible. If it is raining, place items near your garage or cover with a tarp.
To schedule a pickup, call 952-894-1448 by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; pickup will not be available Saturday or Sunday. The cost is $30 pickup fee plus the price per item.
To see the event’s price list, visit trimurl.co/inbMrC.
Payment is by cash or check only, payable to Certified Recycling. Business pricing may vary based on volume and circumstances. For more information, call 952-894-1448.
The electronics-only drop-off day will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at 9811 Flying Cloud Dr, and will include computers, televisions, cell phones, printers and more. Only electronics are accepted.
The event is open to Eden Prairie residents with valid ID for proof of residency. Examples of a valid ID include a driver’s license, state ID or utility bill. Proof of residency will be checked before vehicles are permitted to enter event site. To see the electronics price list, visit trimurl.co/WStcBM.
Payment is by cash or check only, payable to Certified Recycling.
Call 952-894-1448 with questions about specific items and pricing.
For a map of the drop-off day location, visit trimurl.co/Bq7oX8.
