Each year on the first Tuesday night in August, the city of Eden Prairie takes part in Night to Unite, an evening dedicated to celebrating and strengthening the commitment to a safe community.
Night to Unite 2021 in Eden Prairie will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3.
For residents of Eden Prairie, this is an opportunity to put together a neighborhood celebration, turn on the front porch lights, gather with neighbors and friends, get to know one another, catch up on things, play some games with the kids, enjoy a few hot-off-the-grill favorites and build a sense of community.
Neighborhood representatives are asked to register their Night to Unite event, so representatives from the Eden Prairie Police and Fire Departments, as well as several city officials, can stop by to visit many of the local celebrations that evening.
In conjunction with the Night to Unite event, city officials also collect donations for Eden Prairie PROP. Food shelf items are typically low in the summer months and residents are encouraged to incorporate food drives with the neighborhood events. The neighborhood with the largest volume of donations receives an ice cream social hosted by the Police and Fire departments.
To register a Night to Unite Party, visit bit.ly/3yzjPDb.
Night to Unite party planning materials are available at bit.ly/3xnBmOq.
For more information, call the Police Department at 952-949-6200 or visit bit.ly/2THGyhh
To request street barricades for the event, call the Streets Maintenance Division at 952-949-8533.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.