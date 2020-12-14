The Eden Prairie City Council, at its Dec. 1 meeting, approved a 3.2% increase in the 2021 property tax levy and a 2.8% increase in next year’s budget.
Taxpayers will see an overall increase in next year’s tax levy of $205,965 (3.2% increase). Last year the city levied $37,574,695, but that will rise to $38,780,660 in 2021.
The owner with a median-value home of $415,800 will see a tax of $1,335. That’s $4 (0.3%) decrease from the $1,339 tax paid in 2020.
For an apartment with a $5 million value, taxes will be set at $19,974. That’s $1,068 more than the $18,906 paid in 2019-20, a 5.7% increase.
For commercial property with a $2 million value, the taxes will be $7,948.
That’s a $265 increase over the $7,683 paid in 2019-20, a 3.4% increase.
The city will make up 26% of the total tax bill, Eden Prairie Schools will collect 35% of the bill, and Hennepin County will take 31%. Other taxing entities will take 8%.
Breaking that down to a monthly payment, Eden Prairie taxpayers will be on the hook for $111.25, with $104.89 going to the general fund and $6.36 going to debt and capital funds.
“Property tax revenue is the single largest source of revenue and the city strives to balance increases in property taxes with the demand for city services,” according to the staff report to the council. “Property taxes account for 74% of the general fund budget.”
The city prepares a two-year budget and the 2021 budget is the second year in the current cycle.
Breaking the tax levy down, the monthly cost for taxpayers’ share of city services are $34.61 to public safety, $28.32 to parks, $13.64 to public works, $13.64 to fire, $9.44 to administration and $5.24 to community development.
The total city budget for next year will be $53,055,474, compared to last year’s $51,610,456. That’s an increase of $1,445,018.
With a balanced budget, City Manager Rick Getschow said, “When you talk about this budget, we’re talking about a decrease in our city tax rate, we’re talking about a decrease in taxes with a median-valued home. I know we’re talking about just a few dollars, but taxes are decreasing.”
Like all cities, Eden Prairie is also dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its statement to the council, staff described that impact: “We have been most impacted by decreases in revenue at our community center. We have also seen substantial savings at the community center and in our facilities and fleet operations. The 2020 and 2021 budgets have not been updated to reflect COVID-19 impacts. We have projected a 2020 deficit of $1,300,000. Our total 2020 budget is $50,102,000. In 2021, we may potentially have similar results. The city received $4,700,000 in CARES ACT funding. Most of these funds were used by the city to reimburse ourselves for our response to the crisis. With the CARES ACT funding we are in a good position to manage our finances during the crisis.”
On the expense side of the budget, police costs are the greatest and account for 33% of the city’s costs. Parks and recreation account for 27%; fire protection and public works at 13%; administration at 9%; and community development accounting for 5% of the expenses.
Wages and benefits account for 62% of the general fund budget.
The city has a staff of 227 full-time employees. Wages for staff are proposed to increase by 3.8% in 2021. This includes a 3% base increase, step increases and performance pay.
As part of its two-year budget process, the city developed objectives. Due to COVID-19, some of the objectives have changed.
The council’s budget objectives include community well-being and safety, high-quality efficient services, preserved and beautiful environment, sense of community, innovative and sustainable practices, economic vitality, reasonable tax impacts, a balanced budget and preparation of conservative estimates of revenues and expenditures.
Getschow said that the budget is a “two-year process and it begins early in first year with review of city survey, and several different workshops related to our goals and strategic planning. There are a lot of different ideas that come out of our work plans that then build a budget.”
He went on to say that the survey provides a snapshot of what residents think about the community and how the city should prioritize spending. “Residents rate us as one of the best to live and raise a family in the entire United States. We build the budget that continues that sentiment in a way that is cost-effective,” he said.
