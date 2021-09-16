Eden Prairie Schools test scores on statewide exams remained stable in 2021 despite statewide plunges amid the disruption of the pandemic.
Of the students in the state who took the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills, overall the Minnesota Department of Education reported that 53% met state standards in reading in 2021, a decrease of 7% from 2019. Math results statewide were worse, with 44% meeting the proficiency mark – a decrease of 11% from 2019.
However, Eden Prairie Schools students came in with higher scores, indicating that 70% were considered proficient in reading and 61% were proficient in math.
“Eden Prairie Schools did not follow the statewide trend of significant declines,” according to a statement from the district. “Eden Prairie Schools maintains its tradition of excellence within the west metro community, and will continue to advance the mission of inspiring each student.”
However, the Minnesota Department of Education has warned people not to compare this year’s scores with past scores due to the pandemic’s disruptive nature.
A department document explaining the test results says, “During the 2020–21 school year, educators, students and families experienced significant and profound changes in teaching and learning, as well as social and emotional well-being. It is important to keep this in mind when interpreting assessment results, as these changes are reflected in student scores but are difficult to account for accurately.”
The tests do not fully measure all students statewide either. More than 20% of students statewide opted out of the math and reading tests, citing COVID-19 as the reason. The majority of students in some districts did not participate.
In comparison, 3% of students opted out of the math test in 2019 for any reason, and 2% opted out of the reading test.
The state did not administer statewide tests in 2020 amid an emergency response to COVID-19, which prevented students from attending classes in person for much of the latter part of the 2019-20 school year.
The Eden Prairie Schools statement asserted that limited learning model changes in the 2020-21 school year helped students in the district.
The statement says, “In many school districts, students changed learning models frequently throughout the year. Whereas the learning models for students in Eden Prairie were consistent and transitions were limited.”
Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson said, “We continue to be proud of students and staff for their tenacity and focus over the last year. In spite of unprecedented obstacles, Eden Prairie students are learning at a high level. This year will bring additional focus to accelerating learning, and especially for students where we see that need.”
Staff members in the district are studying the results to seek ways to improve instruction and support.
“In a preliminary review of data, one highlight was the exceptional performance of EP Online students compared with students in distance learning in other districts,” the statement notes.
While data is not complete for all grades, the statement points out that third-graders who participated in the EP Online system last year posted proficiency numbers that were much higher than the statewide average. The results found that 79% of Eden Prairie third-graders who studied only online were proficient in reading compared to 37% statewide. In math, 77% of online-only third-graders in the district were considered proficient compared to 41% statewide.
The district found good numbers at other levels as well.
“Combining all grades for EP Online, results were consistent with districtwide achievement: 76% of EP Online students were proficient in reading, and 68% were proficient in math,” the statement says.
The district’s online system has attracted attention elsewhere. For example, the St. Louis Park School District is using EP Online for its families who choose to learn remotely this school year.
Other measurements of success
The district also recapped graduation rates at Eden Prairie High School in the message to families on its website, edenpr.org. The four-year graduation rate as of the 2020-21 school year remained steady at 95%.
Preliminary data indicates that the four-year graduation rate for Asian students fell to 95% from 100% the prior year. However, the rate for Black or African American students increased to 93% from 88%, and the rate for Hispanic or Latino students increased from 83% to 91%. The rate for white students amounted to 96%, a fraction less than the 97% tally the prior year. All students with two or more races graduated on time in the 2020-21 school year compared to 97% the prior year.
The graduation rates for all students have increased significantly from the 2017-2018 school year, when the rates came in at 91% for Asian students; 73% for Black or African American students; 72% for Hispanic or Latino students; 91% for white students; and 83% for students of two or more races, for an overall rate of 88% that year.
“Graduation rates among student groups demonstrate one way Eden Prairie Schools is closing an achievement gap,” the district’s statement comments.
Next month, the Eden Prairie School Board will consider academic results in the district based on measures that include but are not limited to the statewide tests.
“The district expects to see increases in student performance of 21st-century skills known as the 4 C’s: creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and communication,” the statement notes.
Associate Superintendent for Academics and Innovation Carlondrea Hines said, “Our focus on rigorous, authentic learning runs from early childhood to graduation. As we continue aligning our work with Designing Pathways, students will have more choice, opportunity and inspiration.”
