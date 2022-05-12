The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released the names of the first group of winners, including two from Eden Prairie, in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The Eden Prairie students named as winners:
• Sreya Patri earned the National Merit Eaton Scholarship. Eaton Charitable Fund sponsors awards for children of employees of Eaton Corporation, based in Cleveland, Ohio. Eaton is a manufacturer of advanced technology products, serving worldwide transportation and industrial markets. Its products include truck, off-highway vehicle and passenger car components; electrical and electronic systems and sub-systems; materials handling vehicles and systems; industrial power transmission systems and components; and industrial and commercial controls.
• Samir Sarma earned the National Merit Emerson Electric Co. Scholarship. Emerson is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions to customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. Its Merit Scholarship awards recognize outstanding children of Emerson employees.
Approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the Finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for Finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.