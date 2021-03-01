Eden Prairie Schools students in grades seven through 12 will return to in-person learning four days a week later this month.
The district announced the change for Central Middle School and Eden Prairie High School on its website Feb. 23, after Gov. Tim Walz announced a relaxation of state guidelines for older students Feb. 17. Walz had previously allowed elementary students to return to in-person learning.
Families who wish to continue using the EP Online distance learning system may do so.
All students in grades seven through 12, including those learning entirely online, will have the day off Thursday, March 18, to give teachers and staff an opportunity to prepare for the model change.
Students who return to schools for in-person learning will spend Monday through Thursday at the buildings beginning Monday, March 22. They will continue to learn virtually on Fridays, tackling assignments from teachers and engaging in personalized support, according to a district statement.
Walz’s Feb. 17 announcement led many districts to transition from distance learning to the hybrid model for secondary students, in which they take turns learning in school and virtually.
Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson pointed out to the Eden Prairie School Board Feb. 22 that the district had already brought students back to the hybrid model.
“Obviously, we had far surpassed that and already had our students back in that hybrid model, but it is going to allow us to bring our 7-12 students back to full in-person learning,” Swanson said during the board meeting, in which he did not announce the return date but previewed its arrival.
In the days after Walz’s announcement, district staff worked with the state to ensure they could in fact follow through with in-person learning for older students.
“We had teams shift right into gear to start looking at that,” Swanson said. “When we’ve done things in a thoughtful and planful way, we’ve been highly successful this year, and it’s allowed us really to have our students in school more than almost any other district, and so we’re approaching it that way again.”
At the beginning of the school year, Swanson said he laid out a plan for transitions. He seeks to find natural breaks for them.
The March 22 date for the next change coincides with the beginning of the school year’s fourth academic term.
“We want to make sure that there’s stability and predictability for staff and families as we make that transition,” Swanson said.
He noted he had to allow enough time before the change to adjust operationally. For example, obtaining enough food for school meals takes several weeks, and the district had to ramp up its staffing levels due to past adjustments. He added that he had to ensure that the district is financially viable in all areas.
The district will continue to take actions to protect students and staff from COVID-19, Swanson indicated.
The announcement the next day on the district’s website, edenpr.org, noted ongoing safety procedures, including:
• Students are required to wear a face covering at all times.
• Social distance standards will follow the state’s updated Safe Learning Plan.
• Lunch procedures are being reviewed and updated to align with new state guidance.
• Schedules will allow for handwashing and regular access to hand sanitizer.
• Staff are required to wear both a face covering and face shield.
The district encouraged families to access free COVID-19 tests. The state provides testing locations and options at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/index.html.
Families who are currently using the hybrid system and who wish to enroll in EP Online may do so by emailing the Welcome Center at Register4EP@edenpr.k12.mn.us or calling 952-975-7008.
