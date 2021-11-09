Bartz, the overall winner, will be seated Nov. 22; Pagán-Umar will be appointed in December
In last week’s Nov. 2 Special Election, Steve Bartz, with 39% of the vote (1,979), was elected to one of the two open Eden Prairie School Board seats.
Bartz will be sworn in Nov. 22, replacing Karla Bartrud, a former School Board member who was appointed after former Boardmember Veronica Stoltz resigned. Bartrud did not run for election this year.
Francesca Pagán-Umar, who narrowly missed election last year, received 36% of the vote (1,841) this time around, finishing second among the five candidates, which made her eligible for appointment to the second open seat. She is the first Muslim American to win a spot on the Eden Prairie School Board, or any other elected seat in the city.
That seat was vacated due to the August resignation of Beth Fletcher. Pagán-Umar was officially appointed at the Dec. 8 school board meeting and will be seated in December.
When Fletcher announced her resignation, she said her family would be moving due to an opportunity in Atlanta. Stoltz, who resigned in May, stated that she and her family would be moving because her husband accepted a position in Arizona.
After Stoltz resigned, the board was petitioned to appoint Pagán-Umar to fill the seat, but the board majority instead voted to appoint Bartrud to the position until the Nov. 2 special election. Following a debate, the board came to a consensus to appoint the runner-up in the special election to the seat that Fletcher vacated this fall.
Fletcher’s resignation came too late for the board to officially include the opening on the Nov. 2 ballot. While voters could only select one candidate on the ballot, the board made clear that members already on the board plan to appoint the person who gained the second-most votes.
Of the candidates who fell short of a board seat, Albert Born netted 566 votes, Michelle Mattison brought in 363 votes and Darryl Stanton tallied 311 votes, according to unofficial results on election night. Voters cast 10 write-in votes.
This week, Bartz and Pagán-Umar spoke to the Sun Sailor about being newly-elected to the board, and spelled out some of their immediate and long-term goals.
Steve Bartz
Steve Bartz, a registered nurse anesthetist and 17-year resident of Eden Prairie, said he is excited to see the campaign come to an end.
“It’s a lot of work and I have a new respect for anybody running for office and running these hyper-local, grassroots campaigns,” he said.
Looking ahead, Bartz said he’s “looking forward to getting going and doing great things for our schools and being part of what I think is a pretty great group of people on the board and on the administrative side, too.”
He also indicated that the personal skills he brings to the table will be an important asset in making decisions on the board.
“One of the things that holds people back from considering running for these types of positions is they don’t feel they are well-suited for this type of work, for whatever reason. I had those feelings, too. But since I’ve aged a little bit and because I work in health care, specifically in anesthesia and critical care, it has prepared me well for this type of work,” he said.
“I have to make critical decisions and work with teams to ensure the best outcomes. I think that falls right in line with what the work is on the board and that’s listening to all sides and making the best decisions. I feel like my experience in my work will help me with that.”
Being attuned to the needs of all students, especially those of varying cultural backgrounds, is also crucially important for Bartz, he said.
“We have a very diverse district in Eden Prairie. Some of the studies and goals show that we are definitely doing the right things,” he said. Pointing to high graduation rates, especially for students of color, Bartz said he believes the district is doing as well, if not better, than many districts across the state.
“I like the language in our school’s strategic policy related to each student – it focuses on the students’ talents and skills to give them the best opportunity for the best outcomes,” he said.
As for immediate and long-term issues, Bartz said he continues to focus on what’s best for the students.
“One of the immediate needs is to continue to be cognizant of student health and the health of everyone in the school buildings related to COVID-19,” he said.
He added, “Kids who feel a sense of belonging – they thrive. I’m interested in seeing how, from the top down, how that culture and climate is supporting students.”
Bartz said an important job of the board long-term is maintaining facilities and managing referendums.
He said he looks forward to making sure the district continues to be competitive through providing the best facilities and the best academic opportunities, “and making sure it’s clearly communicated to the district.”
He’s also keenly aware of how the district sells itself, both academically and financially.
“We have to make sure we have right-sized, fully-funded classrooms with the best staff we can attract and get, and to retain that staff. ... I’m interested in learning more about what we’re doing as a district to make sure our Eden Prairie Schools are a top choice for our families. It’s almost like they are test driving the district when they tour the schools. People are definitely checking things out.”
Bartz was also impressed with the turnout of voters in this special election.
“I was encouraged by the number of people who came out and voted. I think it’s a good sign that the people in the community hold schools in a high regard, and as board member you have to appreciate that people are engaged and care what’s going on in schools,” he said.
Francesca Pagán-Umar
Francesca Pagán-Umar is a general and special education teacher who began her career in New York City Public Schools.
As an educator, Pagán-Umar said the personal skills she has gained over the years will fit nicely into her new role on the board.
“By profession I’m an experienced educator,” she said. “I’ve worked in special and general education and also taught literacy, science, and early childhood education, so from that background I understand the learning needs of all children.”
In addition to her work in the classroom, she said her experience as a researcher will also be important. That experience, she said, “will allow me to look at board policy to take into consideration the learning needs of our typical learners, as well as learners who have IEPs (individual education plans) or are receiving special education services. I can look at information we receive and know if it is something we should heavily base decision-making on ... or if it’s more anecdotal data that, while interesting, we can’t generalize to everyone,” she said.
Is the school doing all it can to recognize students of differing cultures?
“I think as a nation, not just Eden Prairie, there are things some of us are doing really well to raise consciousness. What we see in Eden Prairie in being kind to each other and giving everybody a general level of respect. There are some best practices that can be implemented in any school to ensure more even access to resources and benefits of those resources. But it can be tricky.
It can break down by income, and it can break down by race and ethnicity. It can break down by immigration status. ... Children of more recent immigrants versus children of families that have been in place for generations.”
As a woman of color, Pagán-Umar said there is still much work to do to provide equal opportunities for students of differing cultural heritage.
“Where we are I see some effort to acknowledge that there is some disparity between students of different income levels as well as students of different ethnic groups. I think increasingly, the people of Eden Prairie are recognizing that. I think people want to see more done. They don’t think we’ve arrived yet,” she said.
She pointed specifically to the rates of out-of-class discipline, especially those rates as they apply to Black male students. She said that specific student population is being targeted disproportionately, noting that across the state, “students of color are 10 times more likely to get out-of-class discipline than white students. The nationwide average is 4 times.”
What is Pagán-Umar looking forward to most as she prepares to be seated on the board in December?
“I’m looking forward to having a seat at the table. That is not only going to someone who is well-qualified and educated with a background that helps me understand the learning needs of all students, but also represents a very significant portion of our student population that has never had representation before,” she said.
“I’m not only the first person of my background [a Muslim American] elected on the school board, but in any elected position in Eden Prairie. That’s kind of exciting. It will be nice for our people to see someone that looks like them with their background on the board.”
In her role, she said placing the needs of all students first is the ultimate goal.
“Boardmembers have to think beyond their own families and beyond their own children and their experiences and really listen to the community members and listen to the experiences of other families, believe them and take them into consideration.”
In her role, she said others will understand she has no hidden agenda.
“I try to be really consistent and just be a real person. There are not a lot of layers, not a front. What you see is what you get,” she said.
– Seth Rowe contributed to this report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.