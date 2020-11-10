eden prairie snowplow

With a forecast for snow accumulation of 2 inches or more, the city of Eden Prairie has declared a snow event effective for Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Wednesday, Nov. 11.

• As soon as snow accumulation reaches two inches, a snow emergency is in effect.

• Once the snow emergency begins, do not park on city streets until noon Nov. 11.

• Crews will work to maintain safe and passable roadways and perform a full curb-to-curb cleanup beginning at 3 a.m.

Important reminders:

• Place trash containers behind the curb line, not in the street.

• Remove basketball hoops and any other objects from the street.

• Help by shoveling around fire hydrants and mailboxes, and clearing nearby sidewalks.

• It is illegal to place snow from your property onto the public roadway.

More information, visit edenprairie.org/Snow

