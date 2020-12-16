Eden Prairie singer-songwriter Allie McIntosh says she became serious about music at the age of 4.
“I mean I’ve always loved music – like, it’s been my life since I was 4, said McIntosh, who is now 14 and a sophomore at Breck School in Golden Valley.
At about that age, she had been plucking away at her grandmother’s grand piano when she played an actual chord.
“My mom was like, ‘What is happening to my daughter?’” McIntosh said. “She took me to piano lessons, and then I picked it up.”
McIntosh is now the concertmaster of a MacPhail Center for Music youth chamber orchestra and became the youngest person chosen for this year’s NYU Summer Songwriters Workshop, conducted virtually. The experience working with songwriters through the workshop led her to release “Purgatory Road,” her debut EP featuring five pop songs she wrote.
With her father’s help, she recorded and edited a music video in the snow near her Eden Prairie home for her song “Someday When I Go.” She is already working on a second EP.
She began recording “Purgatory Road” this year in her family’s basement, using GarageBand to piece it together. Joe Mabbott, a producer who has worked with Snoop Dog and local hip hop groups Atmosphere and Doomtree, helped her finish the work at Hideaway Studios in Minneapolis.
Aaron Mader, a Hopkins native known by his stage name Lazerbeak in Doomtree, became so impressed with her music that he became her manager.
Upon learning of the work McIntosh did on her own for the record, Mader said, “That just kind of blew me away – it’s a feat to do even in your 30s and 40s, let alone 14.”
Along with the piano, McIntosh plays the violin and viola and has also dabbled with the guitar and ukulele. The process of writing words came to her in seventh grade as she used poetry to process the bullying she experienced, she said.
“Honestly, poetry just kind of helped me get all my emotions out that I couldn’t really phrase in everyday life or talk to somebody about,” she recalled. “My pen and paper were my best friends, and then I was like, ‘I can put this into music,’ because I also took my frustrations out on my poor grand piano.”
She found her pop style and began to learn about how to use music recording software. Although she said she had some difficulty recording songs initially, McIntosh said, “It just kind of evolved into more, and then I realized this is actually what I love doing.”
Her original song came to her even earlier, at the age of 9. The tune, “Pachyderm Plea,” became part of a video for the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which seeks to protect elephants and rhinoceroses.
Her talents at MacPhail, where she began her piano training, helped lead to performances at the Guthrie Theater, the Minneapolis Convention Center and the Lake Harriet Bandshell.
In a Dec. 4 article titled “6 cool things in music: Springsteen, Steve Van Zandt, Sun Ra and more,” longtime Star Tribune music critic Jon Bream called her “Purgatory Road” EP a “remarkably encouraging project.”
Of the song used in her music video, which Bream described as “pro-looking,” the critic said, “With a flair for catchy hooks, lyrical detail and adolescent emotion, McIntosh delivers this goodbye song in a mature voice that sounds equal parts Adele and Camila Cabello.”
McIntosh describes her own music as “definitely pop, but there’s classical elements in it.”
While her debut album is “on the softer side,” she said she anticipates some songs on the new album will be more rambunctious.
Mader chimed in, “I’m excited for the next one because there’s some more up-tempo stuff on there and some really kind of arena, epic hooks.”
Contemplating the difference from his own music, Mader noted, “It’s fun to have a legit, real-deal pop project to work on instead of just, like, dark and brooding indie rap.”
McIntosh said she has been so excited about working on the music at home that she has had to be reminded to study for a test. However, she said she has also enjoyed using the recording studio.
“It was really nice not having to start and stop the track for myself when I’m doing demos because that is not fun,” she said. “So it was just a breath of fresh air.”
The pandemic prevents live stage music, but McIntosh said she is seeking to feature her work by posting videos on Instagram and elsewhere online. Her EP and music video are available on her website, alliemcintosh.com.
“This year we’re just trying to kind of get more of her music out there and kind of let people know who she is and discover her, especially locally, so that hopefully when this is all over she’ll be ready to hit the stage,” Mader explained.
Although he calls her a prodigy, McIntosh said some of her fellow MacPhail students begin playing music even earlier than she did. Mader observed that McIntosh does not have the same attitude as some people who excel at music.
“She’s already got a leg up by most on most musicians, I feel like,” he said. “The humbleness and the hard work I think is going to take her a long ways.”
