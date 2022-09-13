The budget would increase by no more than 3.2%, levy by no more than 4.5%

The Eden Prairie City Council unanimously approved a 2023 budget and levy ceiling, with the city’s portion of the proposed property tax levy increasing by no more than 4.5% and the proposed budget increasing by no more than 3.2%.

Budget categories

A breakdown of the 2023 proposed budget’s categories.
Comparison

A list of proposed levies from other cities in comparison to Eden Prairie’s.

