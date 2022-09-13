The budget would increase by no more than 3.2%, levy by no more than 4.5%
The Eden Prairie City Council unanimously approved a 2023 budget and levy ceiling, with the city’s portion of the proposed property tax levy increasing by no more than 4.5% and the proposed budget increasing by no more than 3.2%.
According to the proposal, the levy will increase from last year by approximately $1.8 million, for a total of $44,909,284. Meanwhile the total proposed city budget amounts to $57,395,407.
In comparison to other nearby city levy proposals included in City Manager Rick Getschow’s presentation, 15 cities have higher proposed tax levies, which are subject to change. He said the city formed its proposed levy independently from other cities.
He said the city has added positions in the police and fire departments “to invest in public safety.”
So far this year, the council reviewed the 2021 financial results during a workshop, reviewed an audit on May 3 and discussed the 2023 budget during workshop on July 12. The final 2023 budget approval will be a part of a lengthier final discussion and a public hearing before the council in December.
According to Getschow, the 2023 budget has been a part of a two-year process, starting in the fall of 2020 when they completed 2021-2022 city-wide work plans.
The city’s proposed revenue budget is set to decrease, which Getschow said is due to the city spreading out federal money received during the pandemic over a number of years to replace lost revenue. The city saw decreases in revenue within its parks and recreation program, the Eden Prairie Community Center and through fine revenue.
The proposed general fund expenditure budget will increase overall to 3.4%. The largest areas set to increase are police expenses by 4.9%, fire expenses by 3.8% and public works expenses by 3.2%.
Proposed property tax impacts have the 2022 city tax rate decreasing from 32.32% in 2022 to 28.95% in 2023.
The median valued home in Eden Prairie would rise from $430,400 in 2022 to $513,200 in 2023, a 19% increase.
Councilmember Lisa Toomey asked why Eden Prairie had the lowest levy compared to other cities.
“We’re doing a compensation study right now. We built in, I think, some cushion in prior years and this year for some inflation and some increased costs. And quite frankly, we have an entire separate capital improvement fund and budget for those major capital projects, so if we spread out our (projects) and several of our costs over maybe a 10-year horizon, we’re able to plan way ahead and not necessarily get hit hard,” Getschow said, adding that while some capital projects may need to be delayed or changed due to inflation, within the general budget the city was able to create enough room to absorb inflation and minimize changes.
He said he could not speak for other cities in terms of what those cities were doing.
