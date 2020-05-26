The end of the 2019-20 school year has been remarkable and gives the class of 2020 a perspective on life that few other high school graduates have faced.
A few of those graduating seniors from Eden Prairie High School shared their experiences with the Sun Sailor.
Anna Frischmon
Every year since fourth grade, Anna Frischmon has been a part of an on-stage production. This spring was going to be her first opportunity for a lead role as Catherine Donohue in “These Shining Lives,” a student-produced production set in the 1920s and 1930s about four women who worked in a factory painting radium on items for its medicinal benefits. The story follows their legal battle to the Supreme Court.
Distance learning began one week into rehearsals for the annual spring production, which typically draws more than 200 student participants from outside the theater department.
“The main characters were all seniors including a foreign exchange student,” Frischmon said. “It’s everyone’s favorite show of the year in the department. We’re sad to miss out on the opportunity.”
Frischmon plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study mechanical engineering.
Distance learning took on a different meaning in a chorale class where students had to record themselves singing to demonstrate various concepts. Another elective class involved outdoor skills like canoeing, camping and climbing, but instead of a trip up north to put those skills into action, students watched videos and completed assignment sheets or recorded videos in their backyard to earn credit.
The realities of distance learning and all the ramifications to what it means to be a high school senior changed for this group. For Frischmon, her emotions change often. “There are phases of acceptance then other times I’ll be lost in a train of thought about what I’d be doing right now [if not in distance learning],” she said.
As part of a leadership team for graduation, Frischmon says they have been in constant contact with principal Robb Virgin to determine how they will honor the Class of 2020. “He is really engaged with us and told us he wanted student voice to be a priority in this process,” Frischmon said. The ideas have ranged from a car parade, a ceremony in a big parking lot, smaller gatherings for a ceremony or a virtual ceremony on July 31.
Kartik Madhusudhanan
Kartik Madhusudhanan’s summer plans were to visit family in India before embarking on college life at the University of Wisconsin as a biology major with minor in music. It’s the music side that has helped him, a big fan of jazz, through the last two months. He’s helped organize the Eden Prairie Jazz Combo to play gigs around town, including sessions inside Eden Prairie Center.
Madhusudhanan started playing piano as a 5-year-old and plays five instruments, including the bass clarinet. He learned the oboe in elementary school but made the switch to perform with the marching band. He had picked the tenor sax but the marching band needed a bass clarinet player.
The quarantine has allowed him more time to play his guitar, especially since Fender offered three months of free online lessons.
He was also hired for a job at the mall a month before the shutdown. While looking for another job, Madhusudhanan plans to reconnect with his jazz combo mates and continue performing gigs around the community.
Work ethic is what’s affected Madhusudhanan the most. “I feel like I need to manage myself better,” he said. “Without the physical balance of school, everything else feels less real.
“I understand why they [moved to distance learning without extracurriculars] but it hit us hard. Prom was pushed back or taken away, I was upset at first but looking back now it was one or two events and it would’ve been cool memories but it was still one or two things.”
A self-proclaimed introvert, Madhusudhanan hasn’t had contact with more than five people outside of school. On a virtual level, he’s gone beyond his comfort zone to reach out to friends.
“I’d much rather talk to friends than not and I guess I’ve upped my response time and learned how to reach out to friends talking about mental health instead of being down.”
Instead of playing a video game, he’s more likely to head outside for a walk or talk to a friend. Not seeing friends in person for more than two months is tough. “It’s this insane paradox where two months ago feels like forever but also the last two months seems to have flown by. It’s almost a slow burn. It’s tough to process.”
Sydney Lewis
Sydney Lewis, editor-in-chief of The Eyrie, a student publication, was recently inducted into the National Scholastic Press Association 2020 Journalism Honor Roll, alongside website editor Katherine Kregness. Lewis plans to continue studying journalism, along with political science, at the University of Missouri.
Two weeks away from school before distance learning began threw everyone off at first. “Everyone was unsure of what was going on,” she said, describing herself as an introvert. “So not being around people is not the worst for me but I am dying to see my friends but I’ve been OK with the alone time.”
She’s the strictest in her group of friends when it comes to social distancing.
“I’ve left my property once in six weeks,” she said, which was for a meet-up with friends in a park. Otherwise it’s been strictly Zoom calls or FaceTime. With friends across the country, Lewis is used to interacting on a virtual level. “I guess those skills are already built up and established.”
Writing for the student publication meant trying to go beyond COVID-19. “Sometimes it’s a loop of negative information with the things we lost and the negative impacts,” she said. “So we’ve found new angles like how Ramadan is going with the fasting and effects on school schedules.”
Sophie Cayo
Sophie Cayo and her friends found ways to stay in contact without being face-to-face.
“I’m paying more attention to how to keep the social life going – making bracelets or sending fun letters in the mail, which is a fun thing to do without seeing each other,” she said. Cayo has also had a picnic with friends in a public space where everyone is spread out. “Definitely had new highlights I wouldn’t think I would enjoy doing.”
Cayo plans to study chemistry at Creighton University. The Omaha, Nebraska, school is pushing up the start date into August.
Distance learning allowed Cayo to develop a schedule that fits better with her work schedule at a garden center. She wakes up at 4 a.m. and is home from work by 9 a.m.
Finishing her high school career at a distance with a course load of social-based classes was tough. “Spanish is hard to learn without those social aspects,” Cayo said. “There was a lot of self-directed learning on a topic.”
Matalay Claon
Matalay Claon plans to work on his general studies at Normandale Community College before transferring to the University of Minnesota to pursue an English degree in media studies.
An employee at Starbucks, Claon was used to regular face-to-face interaction. But he hasn’t seen a friend in-person for two months. Claon accepted catastrophe pay, which gave him a weekly paycheck through June 1. Finding a way to make it back to work with relying on someone else to drive him is a big challenge since his mother needed the car. Without experiencing a shift with social distancing, coworkers tell him the atmosphere in the cafe is empty and lonely.
“I didn’t realize how much seeing people face-to-face made things more deep and real,” Claon said. “Remove that and everything seems more artificial when it comes to living life through a screen.”
He is glad to be finished with AP courses before the moved to distance learning. “I can’t imagine taking AP classes right now,” he said. “It must be tough.”
As for the emotional toll being away from friends and school, Claon said the feelings of sadness come in waves. “There are times when I’m really social where I’ll reach out to people and want to talk and other times I’ll shut down and not talk to anyone for a week.
“I can’t imagine how unhealthy it is in the longterm but I’m more introverted by nature. But sometimes that social itch needs to be scratched and for me it’s Zoom calls with my friends.”
