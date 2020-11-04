Eden Prairie School District officials are holding off on a transition from hybrid learning to full-time in-person classes for grades two through six amid increasing COVID-19 case counts.
The district has sought feedback on a potential plan to bring back students in grades two through six to schools full-time, but Superintendent Josh Swanson recommended remaining in hybrid learning for now for students in the grades. With hybrid learning, students attend classes in person some days but use distance learning on other days.
COVID cases in Hennepin County had been in the range of 10-19 per 10,000 residents when the district began to consider increasing in-person learning for grades two through six. However, the rates have since risen. As of Oct. 22, the number of cases during a two-week span increased to 23 per 10,000 people for the city of Eden Prairie and more than 25 per 10,000 residents for Hennepin County.
“There’s been a significant uptick in terms of that trend,” Swanson said at an Oct. 26 school board meeting.
The number of cases continued to grow later in the week.
Over a two-week period, the number of cases rose to nearly 25 cases per 10,000 in Eden Prairie and 29 per 10,000 people in Hennepin County as of Oct. 30.
At the current level, state guidance recommends hybrid learning for all students. However, the district has continued to provide in-person learning daily for students in kindergarten and first grade.
If the cases exceed 30 per 10,000, state guidance calls for hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students.
A dashboard on the district’s website at edenpr.org/community/covid19 provides a tally of reported cases for the district, city and county. As of Oct. 30, cases had developed among 10 staff members and 16 students over a two-week period. Positive COVID cases have been identified in seven of eight schools in the district.
Boardmember Holly Link asked about the severity of the cases at the Oct. 26 meeting.
“As the cases rise, how concerned do we need to be?” she asked. “Is it really more severe, or more people ending up in the hospital, or are we just beginning to see that herd immunity happen?”
Swanson said district officials do not have private health data but are managing instructional environments. Cases have not been transmitted inside schools, he asserted at the meeting.
“Our systems continue to work, where our students are doing a great job of wearing masks and being conscious of social distancing,” he said. “We do, though, have a few specific, local kind of isolated situations that do demonstrate what happens when we don’t have that social distancing.”
In making his recommendations for grades two through six, Swanson wrote in his presentation materials, “Since the last re-assessment of our instructional models the numbers for elementary have crept up and now squarely suggest we remain in the Hybrid model for 2-6. We continue to see a climb in the numbers across the state, metro area, and locally. Based on my decision making steps, I recommend that we continue to monitor the data on a monthly cadence, but that no transition is made at this time.”
District officials noted that most parents of students in grades two through six who responded to a survey want their kids to return to classes full-time. Of 1,144 respondents, nearly 89% said they are somewhat or very ready for full-time in-person learning. Nearly 93% said they would remain in brick-and-mortar schools and not opt for online-only instruction if the district made the change.
Of the decision to remain in the hybrid model for the grades, Swanson told board members, “We have an instructional model that’s working, that’s stable, that we’re able to contain and mitigate transmission inside of our schools.”
While he recommended reviewing the district’s system monthly, Swanson said that, if necessary from a health and safety perspective, “The board did give me authority if we need to make a transition more quickly than that.”
Boardmember Adam Seidel made an argument that schools are not driving community spread in Eden Prairie since case rates are similar at school buildings as in the community and that quarantines have been used in the district only with “some very isolated incidents.”
Seidel said, “We’re not able to control what goes on in the rest of the community and if that is driving our numbers, as long as we’re not driving the numbers going out the other way. So, as long as we can keep doing that, I think we’re in a good position because it allows us to keep doing what we’re doing as long as possible, essentially, if things continue to get worse on a regional basis.”
In response to a question from Boardmember Terri Swartout, Swanson said the Minnesota State High School League has been clear that if cases hit 30 cases per 10,000 people, activities will stop. However, he indicated the district could have more flexibility for its classes.
“Those numbers and those guidelines are not like automatic transitions in instructional models,” Swanson said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean if we hit 30, we automatically switch. We can still be planful and thoughtful about what a transition might look like. But we’ll be in consultation with the regional support team and navigating that with epidemiologists and public health as we look at all the other systems in our schools to mitigate that transmission and risk.”
