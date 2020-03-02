Self-reported rates of vaping are lower in Eden Prairie Schools than statewide, but officials are still taking the problem seriously.
In a survey last year, 7.5% of eighth-graders in the district reported vaping compared to 11% statewide. Of freshmen, 6.5% in Eden Prairie said they vaped compared to 16% statewide, and 14% of juniors reported vaping compared to 26% statewide.
The statewide rates are up significantly from 2016; they are nearly double for students in eighth and ninth grades.
“We’ve seen across the state large increases, and as a district, we’ve been doing a lot of proactive work to try to get ahead of this – which is a difficult thing to stay ahead of,” Superintendent Josh Swanson told Eden Prairie School Board members during a report earlier this year.
The three primary problems with vaping relate to nicotine addiction; poisoning from high levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that some youth illegally have added to vaping products; and lung tissue injury and destruction from chemicals and substances used to dilute vape liquid, according to Stacie Stanley, associate superintendent of academics and innovation.
“One of the greatest concerns is related to the increased nicotine levels as they have been found to impact brain development in youth, to the point where it actually rewires the adolescent brain so that it has a greater propensity toward addiction,” Stanley said. “Vaping aerosols contain several harmful materials such as heavy metals, materials that are found to cause cancer and create serious lung damage.”
Flavors have also attracted young people, she added.
“The typical teen or preteen would not conceive that it is at all possible that sampling something related to the familiar and enjoyable flavor of crispy rice treats could be harmful, but that is the targeting that occurs for kids,” Stanley said.
Vaping devices built to fit into the palm of a hand or the sleeve of a shirt have made detecting them difficult, said Ryan Kuffel, a liaison officer with the Eden Prairie Police Department. Additionally, vaping products do not smell like cigarettes but have scents that can resemble perfume or chewing gum that are less detectable.
Stanley pointed to a picture of a device disguised as a lip balm.
Most Eden Prairie students said in the survey that they accessed vaping products through friends. A smaller percentage said they accessed them through family members other than parents.
The response for the district has included awareness sessions at Eden Prairie High School and updates from Principal Robb Virgin.
“He wants to intentionally keep that at the forefront of our parents’ minds so that we can make certain that we’re keeping our kids safe,” Stanley said.
Classroom instruction has also been a focus.
The Eden Prairie Police Department has offered the CounterAct program to provide information to all fifth-graders about drugs, alcohol and violence since 1991, Kuffel said.
While cigarettes have been a topic in the past, Kuffel said, “That’s not what they want to know about anymore. Now they want to know about vaping. They raise their hand; they ask questions about it.”
Kuffel called the situation sad considering the decline in cigarette use among youth. In contrast to vaping, Eden Prairie students reported conventional tobacco use ranging from 0.5% for freshmen to 2.5% for juniors.
“All of a sudden it’s starting all over again,” Kuffel said.
Middle school health teachers have modified curriculum to embed specific lessons about vaping, Stanley said.
At Eden Prairie High School, speakers from Minnesota Teen Challenge, school liaisons and school deans have shared information about the harms of vaping.
“It’s not to scare them,” Stanley said. “They’re giving them the very specific information. They’re letting them know. Who would think that formaldehyde is in the vaping aerosols?”
More students than past years have chosen to study vaping for a health class project, Stanley noted.
Enforcement
The district is working to install vaping detectors across the middle school and high school buildings but not in all bathrooms given that the cost is $1,200 each, said Jason Mutzenberger, executive director of business services. Some students had suggested adding the detectors, he added. The district will evaluate the effectiveness of the device before deciding whether to install them system-wide in the future.
Currently, high school security guards are conducting sweeps while deans check bathrooms if they receive a report of a smell or a suspicion, according to Kuffel.
“I think the vaping devices will actually help,” she said. “It’ll allow children to feel more safe going into the bathrooms, where they can do what they need to do and leave without having to smell the smoke. It’s the same as inhaling secondhand smoke, so they’re being affected by it, also.”
When staff find students with vaping products, they typically issue citations and notify parents of detentions. After multiple citations, students are suspended.
“Our goal with that detention is to give them the opportunity to reflect,” said Stanley, who added that deans and social workers seek to assist the students.
If staff members find THC, the students are suspended immediately. If the student is high, the district asks an adult to stay at home and monitor the student or take the student to a doctor. When the student returns to school, staff meet with a parent or guardian to discuss missed assignments and counselors work with students. Deans work with the students as they write a reflective paragraph.
Teenagers have wanted to do the opposite of what their families have told them to do “since time began,” but THC in vaping products allows them to search for “alternative states of consciousness,” Stanley said.
“They’re looking for an escape, and many youth are looking to self-medicate, and the vaping is allowing them to do that in ways that conventional smoking did not,” Stanley said. “So, in our system, we really take that into mind when it comes to how we are responding.”
She concluded, “I hope that the takeaway is that we’re really trying to take a wraparound approach.”
