As the coronavirus has prompted emergency declarations and deaths in California and Washington state, the Eden Prairie School District is monitoring the situation lest an outbreak occurs in Minnesota.
Superintendent Josh Swanson sent an email March 2 to all families in the district about the disease, also known as COVID-19 as a shorthand for its full name, coronavirus disease 2019.
In the message, Swanson said Eden Prairie Schools officials have been following updates about the virus and noted that no confirmed cases had been reported in the state.
However, the Minnesota Department of Health later reported two positive test results for COVID-19 in Minnesota, as of March 8, with 78 other tests coming back negative.
Swanson wrote to families, “We have prepared for disease outbreaks in the past and district administrators are updating our response plans. Our school nurses regularly work with Hennepin County Public Health officials; the nurses are a key contact to monitor and prevent influenza. We have established regular communication with the Minnesota Department of Health for updates on COVID-19.”
Health officials have not recommended any changes to the operation of schools or school events, according to Swanson.
“Their message is clear and consistent: The precautions we take during every cold and flu season remain our best practices,” Swanson wrote.
He listed the following advice:
• Wash hands with warm water and soap. The hand washing procedures we teach in school remain the best way to prevent the spread of any illness. Our students are given time throughout the school day to wash their hands.
• Cover your cough: Cough into your sleeve or elbow and not your hands.
• Avoid touching your face, especially your nose, eyes and mouth.
• Do not share water bottles, cups/glasses, food, lip balm, etc.
• Students who do not feel well should stay home from school. Each school has an attendance line to report absences.
• Families can review district health information, including guidelines on how long students should remain at home after a common illness.
• People who are traveling should review the Centers for Disease Control’s travel advisories.
• Anxiety and worry can actually make us more susceptible to routine illnesses. Take reasonable steps: eat well, get appropriate sleep, practice good hygiene, clean high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, etc. Then be confident you are taking the right steps to stay healthy.
CDC summary
Symptoms of the disease include fever, coughing and shortness of breath that can appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a situation summary about COVID-19 updated March 3, the CDC said, “Reported illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including illness resulting in death. While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a report out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16% of cases. Older people and people with certain underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example, seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.”
The update indicates that many of the original patients in China had a link to a large seafood and live animal market and suggested that the virus had originally spread from animals to people. The virus then proceeded to spread from person-to-person in China and other countries, including the United States. The CDC has reported community spread in Oregon and Washington state, meaning that health officials did not know the source of the origin for some people who became infected.
The CDC report says, “The fact that this disease has caused illness, including illness resulting in death, and sustained person-to-person spread is concerning. These factors meet two of the criteria of a pandemic. As community spread is detected in more and more countries, the world moves closer toward meeting the third criteria, worldwide spread of the new virus.”
The report called the potential public health threat posed by the virus to the U.S. and other countries “very high.” However, it added, “At this time, however, most people in the United States will have little immediate risk of exposure to this virus. This virus is NOT currently spreading widely in the United States. However, it is important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic. This is a rapidly evolving situation and the risk assessment will be updated as needed.”
The situation summary and a wide array of other information on COVID-19 are available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov. The Minnesota Department of Health posts updated numbers relating to persons under investigation in Minnesota at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.
