A proposed Eden Prairie Schools resolution to support social justice failed after five school board members continued to express opposition.
Boardmember Kim Ross presented the draft resolution at a May 10 work session after a divided board last month decided to discuss it further.
While Ross said the district has made remarkable progress in closing the gap in graduation rates between white students and students of color, she said the board still should tackle social justice issues immediately rather than waiting until the board undertakes cultural proficiency training this fall.
In response to objections that the resolution would be divisive, Ross said, “It can be because doing this work is intended to disrupt the status quo because the status quo has been not serving every student.”
However, Board Chair Adam Seidel said, “We do not govern through resolution.”
Seidel also asserted the resolution is not necessary because the district is already addressing the goals put forward.
“The district is doing this work, and frankly is leading on this work at a statewide level and truly a national level,” said Seidel, who said district activities “are truly at the absolute cutting edge of what is happening in education anywhere.”
To Ross, he added, “Very few districts, if any, are actually producing real results in this area, and we are producing really very real results to the point that we’re on the cusp of eliminating racial disparities entirely across some of our most important metrics.”
Boardmember DD Dwivedy said of the resolution, “I still haven’t figured out in the last two weeks how this resolution will help at least one student.”
Boardmember Veronica Stoltz, the resolution’s other supporter besides Ross, said she believes many aspects of the resolution deserve amplification. In talking to peers of her 16-year-old son, she said she heard about numerous instances of bullying or treatment that upset them because it felt like discrimination.
“Those are the type of things that I think we have an opportunity to proactively say, ‘We want to do better,’” Stoltz said.
In opposing the resolution, Boardmember Beth Fletcher focused on existing board policies, like a policy that the superintendent cannot take unlawful, unethical or imprudent actions or violations of professional practices. Other policies state that students cannot be unsafe, disrespected or unprotected against violence or harassment and neglected of an equitable system for academic programming, Fletcher said.
Two of the resolution’s points, about culturally responsive practices and a diverse staff, “are not in my opinion board work,” said Fletcher, who said such topics should be left to administrators.
Given board policies, Fletcher said, “I feel strongly that we’re all on the same page with equity. I don’t think that making the resolution is necessary.”
Boardmember C.J. Strehl said the resolution makes the type of grandiose statements that politicians say but don’t deliver upon.
While Ross had said the resolution would demonstrate board commitment as opposed to “standing on the sidelines and being cheerleaders,” Strehl said, “You talked about, like, being a cheerleader for the community around this. You don’t get to do that. You have to put in all the hard work around the strategy, the tactics, the measurements the outcomes. When you do all that, then you get to celebrate.”
He said he did not believe the board had been elected to make statements about the state.
“I mean, I’m not here trying to solve the state of Minnesota’s problems,” Strehl said. “I’m here trying to make sure that each child in Eden Prairie has the same amazing outcome.”
Boardmember Aaron Casper continued to call the resolution potentially divisive.
“There shouldn’t be any doubt that as a board we’re opposed to all forms of racism and that we want to do this work,” Casper said. “I think that policy’s where we need to do it because that’s where we can have the measurement.”
Ross said, “My disappointment is in the fact that we are reluctant to name something that our students and staff of color live with every day and to acknowledge explicitly the existence of systemic racism.”
She added, “Writing policy to not break the law is not an explicit acknowledgment or encouragement to go beyond and make progress.”
Nevertheless, Ross concluded, “Clearly, there’s not a point in moving this forward, but hopefully it allowed us to begin the conversation, and I look forward to continuing it.”
Eden Prairie School Board proposed resolution on social justice
The draft resolution by Ross said the board is committed to the success of each student through a safe, secure and supportive community and denounces racist attitudes and actions, race-based disparities and other forms of systemic racism.
The resolution said the board is responsible for providing nurturing educational environments “where each and every student is respected and valued for who they are regardless of skin color, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability or disability, immigration status, religion or any other category.”
Ross’s draft resolved that the board:
• Disapproves of all manifestations or expressions of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, scapegoating, and ethnic or racial intolerance
• Commits to fostering a school environment that promotes respect for and curiosity about all cultures, affirms the equal humanity of all members of our staff, students, and the community, and rejects all forms of bullying and discrimination
• Empowers our students, staff and families to speak authentically about their experiences with racism
• Supports the District’s ongoing initiatives to implement culturally responsive practices, and encourages the incorporation of literature and curriculum that represent the diversity of our world, and that accurately honor the contributions of historically marginalized communities
• Shares the belief that having a diverse faculty and staff reflective of the demographics of the community, country and world, supports the achievement students of color and of all students, and endorses District practices that will lead to a more diverse workforce
• Will review all Eden Prairie School Board policies, evaluate them through the lens of equity and social justice, and revise them as needed.
