Eden Prairie Schools students will begin distance learning, with the district abandoning the hybrid learning for the time being due to increasing COVID-19 rates.
Students in grades seven through 12 will begin distance learning Monday, Nov. 23, the district announced. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will begin distance learning Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Hybrid learning for grades seven through 12, in which students combined distance learning with in-person classes, ends Thursday, Nov. 19. There will be no school for the grades Friday, Nov. 20, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, to allow teachers to plan for distance learning.
The district announced this plan for kindergarten through sixth grade:
• The week of Nov 23 there will be a slight change in the student cohort days.
• Monday, Nov. 23, is an “A” cohort day. These students will not attend in person on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
• Tuesday, Nov. 24, is a “B” cohort day for in-person learning.
• After Tuesday, Nov. 24, in-person and hybrid learning for grades K-6 temporarily ends.
• There is no school for these K-6 students Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Nov. 30. These are planning days for teachers to be ready for distance learning.
• Tuesday, Dec. 1, is the first day of distance learning for grades K-6.
The transition will not affect students using the elementary EP Online system, in which students who opted in have been using all distance learning. EP Online students in elementary grades will still have school Nov. 20, 25 and 30.
In the announcement posted on its website, edenpr.org, the district said, “The purpose of this message is to share an upcoming shift in our district’s learning models due to the changing nature of this pandemic. The rapid statewide increase in COVID-19 is beginning to show up locally. Although our district’s safety and mitigation strategies have been effective, the projected trend is that case rates will grow significantly.”
Schools and programs planned to provide additional details to families about the transition.
“Teachers and staff are committed to ensuring the move to distance learning is seamless,” the statement says. “Eden Prairie Schools is a statewide leader in education, and our focus is always on our students’ success.”
Students in kindergarten and first grade have been going to school in person every day. The district tentatively plans to bring them back Monday, Jan. 4, after the winter break. Students in grades two through 12 tentatively would return to the hybrid system on the same day.
However, the announcement warned, “Given the changing nature of this pandemic, we will continue to evaluate the feasibility of a Jan. 4 return and adjust as appropriate.”
Families who had previously opted for EP Online in any grade would continue using the system when some other students returned to school buildings.
The announcement concluded, “As we have done all along, we will monitor data ahead of a transition, provide advance communication and support our students and staff.”
For a two-week period ending Oct. 31, Hennepin County had 51 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people – a rate at which the state recommends distance learning for all students. Eden Prairie’s rate for a two-week period ending Nov. 2 came in at 30.4 cases per 10,000 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.