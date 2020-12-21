Eden Prairie School Board members lauded a levy hike that will not increase as much as the city’s levy.
While the City of Eden Prairie set a levy increase of 3.2%, the school district’s levy will increase by 2.14%.
“We are once again below the city, and we are once again a very predictable, steady tax environment for our community to plan on,” Boardmember Adam Seidel said.
The district’s stable financial climate has allowed it to continue to support a high level of learning for students “even through times like this that are so uncertain,” Seidel added.
Seidel noted that he has criticized Hennepin County in past years for higher levy increases but praised the county for keeping its levy level, with no increase for 2021.
Boardmember DD Dwivedy praised current and past school board members and the district administration for their fiscal responsibility.
“Even in these trying times, we are saying only a 2.14% increase in the levy, lower than the city and without compromising anything in the quality of education for the kids,” Dwivedy said.
The final levy is lower than the maximum amount the district could have levied and that had been proposed earlier this year.
“That’s direct taxpayer savings,” said Executive Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger.
The district did not raise the debt service levy as much as it could have because the district will have enough funds to make its principal and interest payments, he said.
The district paid off a 10-year bond that had been used to remodel elementary buildings, he noted.
“We’re excited to be able to pay that off and recoup those dollars,” Mutzenberger said.
Overall, the debt service levy is set to decrease about 9.5%, or about $971,000. That helps offset increases of about 5.2%, or about $1.93 million, for the general fund levy and about 7%, or about $75,000, for the community education levy.
The biggest increase in the district’s general fund levy is funding for long-term facility maintenance. That represents a shift in which the district is paying for more of its maintenance, health and safety upgrades and increased accessibility to school facilities as it goes rather than borrowing money for it.
As a result, the amount spent on maintenance in the general fund levy is going up nearly $1.8 million while the debt service levy goes down. Making the change will save taxpayers money on interest costs in future years, Mutzenberger said.
The amount the district levies for its operating referendum – part of the general fund levy – will decrease by about $140,000, despite an inflationary aspect. That amount is based on the number of students in the district. Enrollment has declined slightly.
The district’s technology levy, which is also part of the general fund levy, will increase by about $288,000, or about 3.9%, due to the increasing tax base in the district.
Meanwhile, the district’s lease levy is decreasing by about $362,000. The district’s Designing Pathways plan to upgrade facilities allowed the district to end its education center lease as community education is moved to the district’s Lower Campus and preschool moves to neighborhood schools.
Overall, the total levy overall will increase about $1 million to about $49.3 million.
A $250,000 home that increased in value by 1% in the past year would have an estimated school district tax decrease of $6 in 2021, to $1,013, according to a district estimate.
A home valued at $400,000 with the same value change would experience a decrease in taxes of $10, to $1,668, according to the district estimate.
Taxes vary each year based on market value increases and the balance of the district’s tax base between residential and commercial properties.
