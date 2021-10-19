The Eden Prairie School District tax levy is set to increase but well below the rate of inflation.
The Eden Prairie School Board set the preliminary levy at the maximum, a common practice among boards that allows the district to continue working with the state on formula calculations without limiting the final levy amount.
“Although we have pretty solid numbers at this point, it still could change some, and we want to make sure that we have that flexibility,” Superintendent Josh Swanson explained before a board vote last month.
Under calculations provided to the board Sept. 27, the preliminary levy would be about $50.5 million, an increase of about $1.1 million from the previous year. That represents a 2.29% increase.
In contrast with the overall proposed increase, the district’s operating levy voters approved in 2014 includes an inflationary adjustment. It is currently set to increase 4.92% for taxes payable in 2022 due to increases in the Consumer Price Index. That aspect of the levy is set to bring in nearly $1.3 million more for the district’s 2022-23 fiscal year.
However, the district’s debt service levy is decreasing $1 million due to bond refunding the board approved last October.
“That’s helping drive our levy down a little bit, and those increases that we’re seeing are because of enrollment and because of inflation,” Executive Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger said.
A district staff document points out that most of the tax levy is based on enrollment, which increased this school year. It notes that one levy that helps pay for the accommodation of students with disabilities will increase by $75,000.
The preliminary levy amount is used on property tax statements Hennepin County mails to property owners. The board will set a final amount, which can vary from the preliminary figure, in December.
Beyond the tax levy, the district will gain a significant amount in state aid from the Minnesota Legislature this year. Mutzenberger estimated state aid for the district’s general fund will increase by $5.6 million, or nearly 7%. Combined with the local tax levy, the general fund total would amount to $128.6 million, an increase of about 6.5%.
Of the state aid, which comes from the state coffers, Mutzenberger said, “That’s really we’re seeing the bulk of our increases.”
Within the tax levy from local property owners, Mutzenberger pointed to an increase of nearly $217,000 for re-employment insurance. That is the result of unemployment expenses from layoffs as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans in the past.
Another significant increase, of more than $300,000, relates to the long-term facilities maintenance levy that pays for health and safety projects and increased accessibility to schools. The capital project levy, also known as the technology levy, is increasing by nearly an identical amount. That levy is based on the value of taxable property within the district, which increased more than 3%.
Because of the increase in the tax base, Mutzenberger said, “There are a number of properties that will see reductions in their school taxes because of the growing economic value within their community.”
The overall preliminary increase of 2.29% compares to a final levy increase for taxes payable this year of 2.14%.
“We’d like to be as consistent as we can from year to year,” Mutzenberger said. “We think that’s what helps taxpayers plan and budget their personal finances.”
Boardmember C.J. Strehl said he found it incredible that the overall preliminary levy increase would amount to about half of the rate of inflation. Mutzenberger, who noted the board is limited in how much it can raise the levy, responded that the district will have to scrutinize its expenses, which mostly relate to staffing.
Swanson relayed efforts to reduce the district’s costs. He indicated that investing in solar power will cut energy expenses in the future and that changing start times has provided efficiencies in student transportation. Swanson added his cabinet has identified hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings recently.
Board Chair Adam Seidel mused that the district will have to keep inflation in mind, with Consumer Price Index figures increasing far higher than they have in the past.
He said, “As family budgets are getting squeezed by that as well, we get squeezed by that because that impacts our expenses.”
The board approved the maximum levy amount on a voice vote with no opposition.
