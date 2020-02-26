While a school lunch reform group studies possible changes to the food students eat at Eden Prairie Schools, the district has begun making moves to accommodate pupils.
Last month, the district shifted lunch times at elementary schools to ensure that students have at least 20 minutes in their seats to eat, said Jason Mutzenberger, executive director of business services, during a report to the Eden Prairie School Board.
“I think that’s been an excellent change in our buildings,” he said.
The district also eliminated chocolate milk as an option for breakfast at the elementary schools in late January.
“We’re trying to control our added sugars as much as we can,” Mutzenberger said.
However, chocolate milk is still an option at lunch.
In another change made this school year, the district now offers students the same lunch regardless of whether their accounts are paid up. In the past, students who did not have enough money in their accounts instead had to eat an alternate lunch with a cheese sandwich or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with fruit, vegetables and milk.
Rather than force students without funds to eat the alternate lunch, Mutzenberger said, “We provide everybody with the full meal that’s served on the line.”
The district provides free breakfasts and lunches to all students whose family incomes meet federal guidelines to make them eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
An angel fund at each school assists families in the community in paying for meals for their children.
“We do believe that we inspire each student through a healthy and well-balanced meal,” Mutzenberger said. “We provide students with the nutrition they need to be successful.”
Schools in the district offer all students milk, fruit, vegetables, proteins and grains and have strict limits relating to saturated fat and portion sizes, he said. The district sources many foods that are served from farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including apples, cheese, turkeys and chickens.
“We really do believe that eating sustainably grown, unprocessed or minimally processed food is the way to go, and we also realize that the money then will stay within our local economy, so we try to do that as much as we possibly can,” Mutzenberger said.
The district has a full-service production bakery that may be the only one in a Minnesota school district, he added. All bread that is served is made fresh daily.
The school lunch reform group is studying possibilities for healthier options. For example, they are considering changes to provide food with reduced sodium and more farm-to-table possibilities. The group wants to make water more accessible during lunches and provide more choices for elementary students.
“We’ve been meeting regularly with them to find some better solutions,” Mutzenberger said. “They’ve really been great, great conversations.”
Several more meetings with the group are scheduled this school year.
“This is a change that takes a long time,” Mutzenberger said. “It isn’t going to be done overnight.”
Some food purchases take place well in advance, and menu changes can take time to develop, he said. However, he added, “I think so far we’ve made some really great changes.”
