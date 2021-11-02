Oct. 1 official count numbers used for funding, future planning
Eden Prairie Schools staff reported that the district, as of the official Oct. 1 count, had 8,802 students enrolled – a number that fluctuates nearly every day.
In fact, when the report was presented at the last week’s school board meeting, the enrollment number sat at 8,867.
The enrollment report was presented by Senior Director of Communications and Community Relations Brett Johnson and Executive Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger.
Mutzenberger said the district’s categorical funding is based on the Oct. 1 enrollment count, but that general education aid is based on the daily membership for the school year.
And while the numbers do change, the Oct. 1 enrollment figures provide the district with a baseline for planning and future budgeting.
Noting that 84% of the eligible kindergarten students this year were now attending Eden Prairie Schools, Johnson said 768 students had opted to attend schools outside the district as part of the open enrollment program.
The top six districts attracting Eden Prairie students were Minnetonka, Eagle Ridge Academy, Edina, Hopkins, Bloomington and Eastern Carver.
Johnson said the district’s attempts at reviewing the reasons for student withdrawals between March 2020 and May 2021 were mixed, but that of the 70 families staff contacted, the “clear message” was that they were “looking for an in-person, full time experience” for their children.
EP Online, according to the district’s website, is a “curriculum that is a blend of proven online curriculum strengthened by Eden Prairie School’s high quality curriculum.” The program offered by the district is open to all K-12 students in Minnesota. The program is a state-approved, comprehensive online education provider.
Johnson said the program is utilized by students from across the state, including those from 100 cities and 29 counties.
There are more than 10 students participating in the program from each of these cities: Duluth, Minneapolis, Plymouth, St. Paul, Shakopee and Woodbury.
The goal was to enroll 400 students in the online program this year. The report states there are currently 566 enrolled.
Johnson and Mutzenberger stressed that they were pleased with the stability of district enrollment.
The student population is up 323 students from 2020-21 and is showing 37 more students from the district’s budget projections for this year. In addition, the kindergarten capture rate, 84%, is higher than the eight-year average of 82%.
Noting that the district will continue to see future competition for services from other districts, Eden Prairie’s efforts in retaining students are working, the presenters said.
“Enrollment is up and we’re in a strong position,” Mutzenberger said.
In a related matter, the district will be conducting a demographic study within the next year. The last time such a study was completed in the district was 2015.
The district must first identify an organization to conduct the study, which will analyze community population trends, age structure, fertility rates, birth counts and historical school enrollment trends by grade and school area. In addition, new housing statistics will be analyzed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.