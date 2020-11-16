Student enrollment in Eden Prairie Schools is lower this year than anticipated but has not dropped off as much as in some neighboring districts.
As of last month, the district reported 8,479 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, 90 students lower than projected and 216 students lower than last year’s enrollment.
Kindergarten did not change much from the district projection, with six fewer students than anticipated. However, enrollment in grades one through six dropped by 45 compared to the budget.
“The largest area of concern this year are at entry points of 7th and 9th grade where we experienced 67 students less than expected,” according to an Oct. 26 memo from Executive Director Jason Mutzenberger to Superintendent Josh Swanson. “Enrollment has dropped 4.1% over the past 6 years.”
Enrollment is a key part of a district’s budget since it affects per-pupil funding.
Unique situations affect enrollment each year, according to Mutzenberger.
“In the past we’ve experienced new housing developments, pockets of students moving out of state or country, and growth in charter school opportunities,” his memo states. “This year we’ve experienced the pandemic.”
The district projected a decline in enrollment, but the loss in students exceeded that level by 1%, the memo says.
Most nearby districts have experienced a 3% decline in enrollment this fall, according to the memo.
Of about 55 districts in the metro area, only two or three have not experienced an enrollment decline this school year, Swanson told School Board members last month. Eden Prairie’s decline is the lowest among districts that have had losses, he said.
“Although we’re seeing a small decline in enrollment – and that is real right now against our projections – we’re not seeing the impact of other districts,” Swanson said. “Our families really are sticking with us.”
He suggested that the district’s daily in-person classes for kindergarten and first-grade students have helped stave off greater losses among the youngest children. He also credited the quality of the district’s distance learning and its hybrid model for high school students with preventing larger enrollment losses.
Mutzenberger added, “We had a number of neighboring residents from neighboring districts call us and say, ‘Hey, our school district made some different decisions. Are you taking kindergarten students in open enrollment?’ We said, Absolutely. And so, we know that that helped us to start the year,”
However, he said he did not know if the families would continue with Eden Prairie Schools in the next school year.
In seventh and ninth grades, the district typically attracts students who previously have been home-schooled or attended private schools or other public school districts.
“We did not experience that this year,” Mutzenberger said, adding that he assumed some families kept students in their prior educational settings rather than changing schools during a pandemic.
The district has had a slow decline in the number of students served for about a decade, Mutzenberger said. Some of the loss has related to empty-nesters staying in the city and less housing turnover.
With development underway in the city currently, he said, “Hopefully as we move forward in the coming years, we’ll start to realize some of that increase in students as that housing comes to fruition.”
However, he said the district does not build housing development into its projections due to the uncertainty about how many students will result in the district. Instead, the district uses census data to build its projections.
The district attracted 82% of the kindergarten-age students in the census to the district this year, similar to past years.
“We feel pretty good about where we’re at with that number,” Mutzenberger said.
Of the overall loss in all grades, he said, “It does create a budget gap in the current year, but it’s a gap that Dr. Swanson and his team are going to be able to figure out during the year and solve, and so it doesn’t create a current-year issue.”
Sustained losses in the future could create more challenges, he indicated.
He added, “We hope for these families to return for next year so we can see some increase in enrollment and some growth there.”
