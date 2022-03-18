Since superintendent’s report to the School Board, numbers continue to stay very low
Eden Prairie Schools, according to Superintendent Dr. Josh Swanson, is a reflection of the community, especially when considering the recent downturn in COVID-19 infections across the district.
Like the city, the state and the nation, the case numbers in the district have dropped “dramatically and in really significant ways,” Swanson said.
In his report to the board on the last day of February, Swenson provided numbers from the previous 14 days that showed infection rates dropping as the Omicron variant faded.
Since his report, the numbers in the district have continued their decline, but at the end of February, the district reported these numbers:
• Grades 6-8 had six cases and no quarantines (out of 2,000 students)
• Grades 9-12 had two cases and no quarantines (out of 3,000 students)
• PreK-5 had 33 cases and four quarantines (out of 4,291 students)
• Staff had 11 cases (out of 1,825)
On March 11, updated numbers from the previous 14 days were similar:
• Grades 6-12 showed eight cases
• PreK-5 showed 18 cases
• Staff had three cases
“We really are out of the COVID staffing crisis we truly had” Swanson said. “For a while, we were really tight in terms of staffing and making sure that we could stay open for students and in-person learning.”
Many districts, Swanson said, either had to close schools, or classrooms, or parts of the district.
“Our staff stepped up and really took care of the kids. ... I’m so appreciative of the efforts by staff across all of our departments, be it food service or transportation,” Swanson said. “You cannot run the district without each of those people and the roles they play – along, of course, with all our teachers and principals and clerical staff, etc.”
Vaccination rates have been rising, but the needle has been moving slowly, Swanson said.
“The story here is that we’re creeping up, but it’s not going up fast,” he said. The district continues to encourage vaccinations, but Swanson said, “At this point, those who wanted to be vaccinated are vaccinated.”
In Hennepin County, 79% of those 5 and older have completed the entire series of vaccinations, while 84% have had at least one dose.
How COVID has affected school personnel is difficult to measure, but Swanson talked about what he felt the pandemic has brought.
“At this point, there hasn’t been anybody in the district that hasn’t felt COVID in some way, whether it’s them, a neighbor or a friend, or a loved one in some way. So it really has been a wave that’s gone through and it’s really changed some things in terms of where we’re at. I also think ... we’re in a better spot. We’ve learned a lot, and I think it’s going to help us monitor and adapt to the ways that are appropriate,” he said.
One of the things Swanson learned about the virus is, “It’s still here. It’s still out there. We’re still having people pick it up occasionally, but our numbers are way down.”
