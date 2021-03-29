Eden Prairie Public Schools will take Rosh Hashana into account for the next school year following a parental request but will not provide time off for Diwali despite a petition.
In January, a parent and her daughter spoke during an Eden Prairie School Board public comment session. Parent Debra Zwiefelhofer and her daughter, Eliana, asked for consideration to move the first day of school for the 2021-22 school year from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8 so that it did not begin on the full day observing Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year.
Of the idea that her daughter would miss the first day of high school due to the holiday, Debra Zwiefelhofer said, “It was really kind of devastating, and so I really appreciate your willingness to consider making the change.”
Because the date of the holiday varies, she called the situation a unique circumstance that would not occur again for years.
“I think it’s one of these situations where it’s going to happen kind of on a one-time basis,” Debra Zwiefelhofer said. “We’re not asking for you to give them (time) off for every Jewish holiday; there’d be way too many of those.”
The district agreed to change the date of the first day of school to Sept. 8 instead of the traditional day after Labor Day.
However, the School Board did not make a change after parent Mugdha Halbe petitioned the district in February to ask that the district change the calendar to accommodate families celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindus and adherents of some other religions in the fall.
Halbe said many Indian-American families seek to keep their traditions and children often ask parents why they do not have festival days off like the district’s winter break that coincides with Christmas.
“I would say that my Christian friends got very lucky,” Halbe said.
She added that she supported her Jewish friend who raised the timing of Rosh Hashana with school board members.
“I said that it’s a great start – the school board is recognizing the diversity in the community,” Halbe said.
However, she added of the lack of recognition for Diwali, “How do we explain to our kids why our festivals are not recognized and observed? Our festivals and way of life is not considered as important as others – why?”
She said the lack of observance could lead some kids to feel like they do not belong.
If the School Board accommodates Rosh Hashana in the next school year but not other holidays, Halbe said, “Then it is a discrimination against my community.”
Later in the February meeting, the board approved the calendar that accommodated the first day of Rosh Hashana but did not make any changes for Diwali. The board voted on the issue as part of the superintendent consent agenda, in which the board approves multiple items without comment. After the vote, Boardmember Kim Ross asked if the board would address the “raft of emails” members received on the issue.
“Do we want to address that?” Ross asked.
Board Chair Adam Seidel responded, “Not now.”
He added, “We don’t talk about anything on the consent agenda and, in fact, a motion to it is not up for debate.”
To discuss the matter, the board would have to suspend its rules, and two-thirds of members would have to vote to reconsider, he said.
Ross replied, “It just feels to me like we’re not responding to a community concern, but if that’s how you’d prefer to handle, that’s fine.”
Administrators returned to the issue during a March 22 board meeting.
Superintendent Josh Swanson explained, “Because that first day of school was coinciding with Rosh Hashanah, and we just we can’t replicate that first day of school, that’s different than a lot of other days of school. And so we took the short-term action to solve that significant problem for next year and that oversight on our part.”
Although he did not specifically discuss Diwali, Swanson said district leaders realized they needed to pursue a long-term process to engage the community about the school calendar for future years.
“I really think it’s going to put us in a better place as a district going forward so that we have a good calendar process,” Swanson said. “It’s really aligned with the other work that we’re doing as we think about bringing in voice and working together through intentional engagement.”
He proposed a later schedule for approval of the school calendar for 2022-23 to allow more time for input.
The district has invited 21 stakeholders representing parents, faith-based organizations, teachers and students to weigh in on the calendar process, said Associate Superintendent of Academics and Innovation Stacie Stanley. Twelve people representing the Christian, Hindu, Islamic and Jewish faiths confirmed they would participate. Despite invitations, no students or members of the Buddhist community agreed to join, although Stanley said leaders would continue to seek student input. An outside facilitator plans to work with the group through early May.
Of the participants, Stanley said, “They really do understand it’s not to develop the calendar but that it really is to really analyze the process that we use in developing the calendar.”
Swanson added, “I think we’re really going to come up with a way that honors our students and our families but also makes it work because we do have so many perspectives and voices at the table.”
Although he expressed some nervousness about engagement processes, he concluded, “I think we’ll end up with a good result at the end that will probably be a model for a lot of other people to look at as well about how do you do this the right way inside of schools and communities as you work together.”
