A legislative budget deal came too late for Eden Prairie Schools to change its budget, prompting the School Board to approve a plan that relies significantly on the district’s reserves.
However, the state’s funds will help going forward. The Legislature agreed to state aid increases of 2.45% in the new fiscal year that began July 1 and 2% in the second year. Since legislators did not vote on the bill until late June 30, the Eden Prairie School Board on June 28 approved a budget that had anticipated no increase in state funding.
“We also are still digesting the rest of what they may or may not have done,” Superintendent Josh Swanson said about the legislative deal while recommending that the board approve its previously planned budget.
That budget anticipated nearly $1.9 million in deficit spending, reducing the district reserves – called the unassigned fund balance – to about $15.1 million.
“The budget that is before you tonight is based on a pretty conservative approach, and so we believe that we will be in a good space as we do learn more from the state, as our formulas and everything come forward and are actualized,” Swanson said.
The budget includes general fund revenues of $118.8 million and expenditures of $120 million.
The total for all district funds includes $169 million in revenues and transfers and $193 million in expenditures and transfers. The large difference in the total mainly relates to the district spending down funds from a bonding referendum that it took in a previous year for upgrades like work on Central Middle School.
The influx of new state funding will brighten the forecast for the district financially. Swanson anticipated the administration would bring updated budget numbers to the board in coming months.
Executive Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger told board members, “We feel like we are bringing forward a very, very good and reasonable budget this evening.”
He noted that a presentation slide on the legislative update had been blank because the district had limited information available about the Capitol deal. However, he said a 2.45% increase in general education aid in the 2021-22 fiscal year amounts to about a $1.5 million increase for Eden Prairie Schools. The 2% increase the next year would provide another $1.2 million, approximately.
Mutzenberger acknowledged the cautious approach administrators took when building the district’s budget.
“I’m conservative by nature here when I bring these numbers and assumptions forward,” Mutzenberger said of its assumption for no increase in state aid.
He noted the legislative deal also included an extension for voluntary pre-kindergarten programs and small increases in funding for special education and English language learner education. The special education funding would bring in about $100,000 per year in additional funding for the district.
“All in all, we’re really pleased with the general education changes – obviously much greater than our budget projections that we brought forward to the board,” Mutzenberger said.
The district finished the 2020-21 fiscal year stronger than had been anticipated as well.
Given the new state funding for the 2021-22 year, Mutzenberger said, “We should probably get close to being balanced for the budget.”
However, he anticipated the deficit could still amount to about $300,000, and he continued to show caution when considering the district’s financial future.
“Obviously, additional revenue in these two years is great for us and solves some of that structural deficit that we have in the short term,” he said. “It’s not going to fix us long-term.”
Swanson noted that the district’s significant fund balance has helped it financially.
Because the district built up reserves to allow it to maintain class sizes, staffing and programming, Swanson said, “For the last number of years, we have been in a very financially stable position.”
Looking ahead, he pointed out the district’s operating levy expires in 2024. While voters in many other area districts have approved the maximum levy amounts allowed by state law, Eden Prairie is not at the cap yet. Swanson indicated the board will need to discuss the renewal issue.
“The sooner something’s in place, the sooner it starts to build up to create that financial stability in the out years,” Swanson said.
Boardmember DD Dwivedy credited past board members with laying out a vision that led to a healthy fund balance that has allowed the district to maintain funding for classrooms.
“People are really passionate about their kids and their tax,” he observed.
While people in the community may ask if the district needs such large reserves, Boardmember Kim Ross said, “That kind of fund balance helped us weather the storm.”
Many other districts have struggled amid the global pandemic, she added.
Board Chair Adam Seidel remarked, “We’ve been able to navigate through this pandemic and a lot of chaos and actually come out with a lot of stability, and stability is what it’s about, right? Because it’s the stability financially that creates the programming.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.