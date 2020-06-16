Top district administrators release message responding to the death of George Floyd
Amid a time of renewed focus on disparities in society, Eden Prairie Schools plans to bring back a planning group to reconsider how the district works with students of color.
In a video marked as “an important message” from Superintendent Josh Swanson and Associate Superintendent Stacie Stanley, the district’s top administrators responded to reactions stemming from the death of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police.
“The murder of George Floyd, the peaceful protests and the outrage that has occurred across our city, state and nation is direct evidence of the inequities that have existed in our communities and our country,” Swanson said of the allegations against former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s death, which has been ruled a homicide. “So many people are hurting, and this is disproportionately impacting our communities of color.”
The district’s core values state that each person has intrinsic value and relationships flourish on a foundation of mutual trust and respect, Stanley said.
“Now more than ever, it is important that we engage with each other, value each other, listen to each other and care for one another,” she said.
The immediate next step is to bring back the district’s community strategic planning group to review its work to personalize learning, eliminate academic disparities and engage the community, Swanson said.
“We want you to know, we stand alongside each of you, and are committed to continuing to listen to students, families and staff, and to take action,” Swanson said.
Elsewhere in the video, he said that the voices and lives of the district’s students of color matter, and Stanley added that students of color must feel safe, valued and that they belong.
“Each of our students must experience a supportive, responsive school environment where their social, emotional and academic needs are met by culturally conscious staff,” Swanson said.
The district is working to create systems and experiences that support each student, especially students of color, Stanley said.
“This includes our work of internal reflection and specific professional development around race and culture to evolve and develop our system,” she said.
District plan
The community strategic planning group helped developed the district’s strategic plan that began in 2018.
The plan states that the district will personalize learning, eliminate achievement disparities and engage stakeholders by 2023 to achieve the district’s mission to “inspire each student to learn continuously so they are empowered to reach personal fulfillment and contribute purposefully to our ever-changing world.”
The plan includes the following strategies to provide personalized learning:
1. Partnerships are formed between teachers and students which creates learning experiences that are personally relevant and reflective of each student.
2. Teachers consistently use data to design and adjust instruction in response to each student’s learning and provide meaningful feedback for goal-setting and progress monitoring.
3. Students will become critical thinkers, communicators, collaborators, and creative problem-solvers about the various concepts they explore through our district curriculum.
4. Authentic learning experiences are designed in which students apply their knowledge and skills to performance tasks that reflect real-world purposes, audiences, and resources.
5. Learning environments throughout the district are designed to promote partnerships, responsiveness, rigor, and authenticity.
The plan contains the following goals to eliminate disparities:
1. Each student experiences personalized learning that results in achievement not predicted by race.
2. Each student experiences a supportive, responsive school environment where their social-emotional and academic needs are met by culturally conscious staff who reflectively respond to each student’s voice.
3. Each family served by our schools experiences partnerships with school staff that provide a foundation for working together to ensure students across all racial groups have access to personalized learning.
4. Equitable access is provided for all students to participate in a high-quality early-childhood education.
5. The racial demographics of the staff closely reflect that of the student population.
In the area of engagement, the plan lays out the following measures:
1. Student voice and leadership will be increased and elevated.
2. The beliefs and behavior of staff contribute to the achievement of our mission.
3. A family engagement plan will be developed and implemented.
4. Community partnerships are expanded and aligned to enhance student learning.
The video is available at edenpr.org. The strategic plan can be accessed at edenpr.org/experience/strategic-plan.
