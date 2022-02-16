Staff and students from the International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie help collect close to 700 books that will be sent to Mali in the near future. The work was part of Books for Africa’s continuing efforts to provide books mostly for students in Africa.
Local students, the Alliance Française and Books For Africa have joined to collect and send French-language books to students in French-speaking Mali in West Africa.
The work has included the efforts of Charles Cogan, a Books For Africa board member and a teacher at the International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie. He has been working with a number of sources, including fellow staff members from the Eden Prairie school.
Cogan has also reached out to a French professor at Carleton College to help with the project.
He said most students don’t have an extensive library to donate, but the staff members do. As many as 700 books from those at the International School of Minnesota could soon be on their way to Africa.
The students from the school got involved by helping to lift and carry the boxes of books to the truck to be stored in St. Paul until shipped.
The hope is to collect 6,000 books and ship them from Books For Africa’s St. Paul and Atlanta warehouses to students in Mali. Like many African countries, more than 60% of Mali’s 21 million people are under 25 years old.
“As a former French teacher and current Board President of Alliance Française Minneapolis/St Paul, I am acutely aware of the challenges faced in the classrooms of French-speaking Africa,” said Pamela Pappas Stanoch, also a former boardmember of Books For Africa.
Alliance Française Minneapolis/St Paul, an independent chapter of a worldwide organization, serves the community by promoting the use and appreciation of French language and culture through language classes, cultural programs, social events and information resources.
Those wishing to contribute French-language books may drop them off at the Books for Africa warehouses from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The warehouses are located at 717 Prior Ave. N., Suite B; St. Paul, MN 55104.
Books For Africa remains the largest shipper of donated text and library books to the continent, having shipped more than 53 million books to all 55 countries in Africa since 1988. Alliance Française Mpls/St. Paul hosts 120 cultural events each year featuring local and international authors, scholars and artists celebrating international cultures.
