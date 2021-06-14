An attempt to appoint Francesca Pagan-Umar to the Eden Prairie School Board failed 2-5, with a decision on an appointment put off for weeks or possibly months.
Numerous speakers and Pagan-Umar spoke in favor of her proposed appointment during a public comment period May 24, the day before Boardmember Veronica Stoltz’s resignation went into effect. Boardmember Kim Ross has asserted that the board should appoint Pagan-Umar, who came in fourth of six candidates for three seats last November. The board used similar logic when filling a vacancy in 2018, Ross noted, although Board Chair Adam Seidel pointed out that the board’s response to vacancies has varied over the years.
Speaker Jenifer Prince said the board should use the same system used in 2018.
“If we don’t see consistency, then we’re looking at a political situation,” Prince said.
Speaking on her own behalf, Pagan-Umar said, “My experience as a teacher qualifies me, and my background of knowing how to read and interpret research would be a benefit.”
Eden Prairie parent Gretchen Haynes said of Pagan-Umar, “I love that she saw my children as human beings. I sometimes feel that the school board members can be very impersonal and only care about statistics and data and test scores.”
The board’s ambition to prove that Eden Prairie is the best school district in the state can leave children like her daughter with a learning disability behind, Haynes said.
“If there were a school board member with a master’s degree in special education on the board, perhaps those students would not be an afterthought when the school board writes policy,” said Haynes of Pagan-Umar.
Diana Ortiz-Hedges, an Eden Prairie resident, a teacher at a Minnetonka school and Education Minnesota organizer, said, “We all know we have a vacancy on our school board which should be filled by a person who can lead initiatives that will help our children develop a loving, caring, inclusive community. It is more than clear that our current leadership on our school board lacks a strong stance on equity, inclusion and cultural awareness.”
More than 500 people have signed a petition calling for Pagan-Umar’s appointment, speaker Kati Simons said. Simons expressed concern that some board members had suggested they did not need to follow the state law requiring the board to appoint a member to fill a vacancy. Later in the meeting, Seidel acknowledged the district’s attorney indicated the board did need to make an appointment.
Former Boardmember Carol Bomben stressed that the board has a responsibility to fill the vacancy. While the board has options, Bomben said, “I think one of the most reasonable ones is to look back to the last election and make an appointment.”
Speaker Rachel Moe, representing the advocacy group One Minnesota Together, said, “Appointing Francesca to the board will allow inclusion and inclusivity for children of color so that they will have some form, some outlet to express themselves, to express their mental health.”
Board debate
Later in the five-hour meeting, Ross formally presented a resolution to appoint Pagan-Umar.
Seidel responded, “It is extremely disappointing for us to be receiving a resolution like this that was literally passed out by staff as we’re sitting here in the meeting.”
He said board members had discussed how to avoid surprises during a recent workshop.
“I personally don’t think it’s a good way to build trust for the board, and I think it’s the kind of just garbage that you see in St. Paul,” Seidel said of the motion.
Appointing a person who plans to run in the special election for the seat this November “damages a fair and inclusive election,” Seidel said.
Ross countered that she had made her views clear during a May 10 meeting and at a workshop.
“Nothing that’s in here should be a surprise to anybody,” she said of her resolution.
While Boardmember DD Dwivedy indicated the timing of the resolution impacted his no vote, several other members said the resolution did not come as a surprise.
Nevertheless, Boardmember C.J. Strehl said, “The principle to me is the voters of Eden Prairie should decide who is going to govern them for the school board, and they should choose who they like.”
Choosing Pagan-Umar would be detrimental to anyone running against her for the seat, Strehl argued.
“It will significantly reduce the number of people that run, and I think that’s the worst thing we can do for Eden Prairie,” he said.
Similarly, Boardmember Aaron Casper said, “I’m concerned about appointing a candidate that has an advantage at the next election, which is right down the road – I mean, literally months away.”
The entire board needs to collaborate on an appointment process, he said.
Stoltz – the only other vote for Ross’s motion – said of Pagan-Umar, “She is more qualified than I am, and she has a perspective I can never have. And nothing would thrill me more than to know that my seat is taken by someone who can broaden the conversation.”
Strehl raised concerns about the debate over a particular candidate.
“I don’t want to give a campaign speech here about why you should vote for somebody because that’s not my job,” Strehl said.
Ross responded that she had never campaigned for Pagan-Umar.
“She is not my candidate,” Ross said. “She is the community’s fourth-highest vote-getter in the last election, and that is all I have ever based this on.”
After her motion to appoint Pagan-Umar failed, the board outlined a plan to discuss the appointment process June 14 with a potential vote on the process Monday, June 28. With only one meeting scheduled in July and the following meeting not until the end of August, Ross said, “By default, the position of not making an appointment is ruling the day just by simple virtue of the timeline. And so, if that’s the way we want to handle this, then let’s be honest about it.”
While ultimately joining other board members in approving the work plan, Ross said, “I’m just saying that, to me, the logical outcome is going to be rendering an appointment to essentially be academic at best, which I view as not acting responsibly. But the board has spoken.”
