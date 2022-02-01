District also develops multi-faith religious calendar
The Eden Prairie School Board reviewed the calendar for the 2022-23 school year at its Jan. 24 meeting. Action on accepting next year’s calendar will be completed in February.
Next year’s calendar doesn’t look much different from years past. However, board directors were told about a new tool that has been developed to provide teachers, administrators and families a broader view of religious holidays that could have a slight impact school attendance at various times of year. The multi-faith religious calendar was developed to provide an understanding of when specific groups observe their holidays.
It was not developed as a list of holidays the schools recognizes as days off.
In making the presentation to the board, Tom May, the executive director of human resources, described the process for developing the academic calendar each year, the people involved and what factors are considered.
He also provided information about the multi-faith religious calendar.
“We go through quite a process to get to this point because calendars are so complex and with a lot of moving parts,” May said.
The process begins when the calendar review team consisting of parents, faith-based community leaders, district staff, and students meets. The meeting this year was facilitated by Phyllis Braxton-Frierson, the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion leader.
One of the driving purposes of the review team this past year was to “examine the current calendar development process and explore options that might enhance that process and be responsive to the concerns of stakeholders,” May said.
The decisions related to the calendar must be secular-based. However, in order to develop tools that are “responsive to stakeholders,” May said, the work to develop the multi-religious calendar was carried out.
“As a direct result ... the school district developed a multi-faith religious calendar, as recommended by the calendar review team,” he said.
The group believed this additional supplemental calendar would be used as a resource.
The multi-faith calendar was compiled by an internal group of teachers and administrators who utilized feedback received from the community.
The academic calendar is developed utilizing feedback from a variety of sources, following contractual requirements, and following state statute.
For instance, state law requires that the first day of school not be held prior to Labor Day, unless waivers are sought and accepted.
In addition, teachers are required to have 185 contact days, while students are required to have a minimum of 172 contact days.
Other factors the review team considers in developing a calendar is that students at all grade levels are in session on the same days. There are some exceptions that result from testing days and school trips.
There is also an 11-day Winter Break and a five-day Spring Break built into the calendar, with the last day of school coming within the first week of June. In 2022-23, that will be June 8.
“It’s quite the puzzle to put together,” May said. “There’s not a lot of wiggle room.”
A question about whether absences were or could be a factor when developing the calendar was asked by Boardmember Francesca Pagan-Umar.
She asked, “Where do you determine or guess about expected absences? And what is considered a significant amount of student absences to warrant some sort of adjustment?”
May said, “As far as development of the calendar, there isn’t a lot of discussion about absences and we don’t look at that.”
Pagan-Umar pressed her point, asking, “Is it possible for absences to factor into it?”
“That is something that I would want to be sure to review with Dr. (Josh) Swanson (superintendent),” May said.
Swanson, who was attending the meeting virtually, broke into the discussion to say, “That is not a recommended practice that we would engage in, because absences can happen for so many different reasons. So, that’s not something we typically track and try to manage.”
Pagan-Umar then clarified her reasons for asking how absences fit into a school calendar: “I was asking because it was made very clear that legally you can’t have days off to recognize the faith or the religion of any student. ... However, we do have Christmas and Easter, which are Christian holidays that are off – yes, they are legal holidays, but that’s because we have a legal system that is based on Christian normative cultures.”
She went on to note that there could be a religious holiday where 15-20% of the student body could be absent because they are “observing.”
“At what point ... are we realistic in saying that it would be better to have a day off? This is something that at some point ... we’re going to have to figure out a way.”
Her comments and questions were never completely addressed, but May did say, “We worked to avoid certain days that could cause conflicts.”
Swanson, in referencing the new multi-faith calendar, said, “These are just days that the committee had been charged with looking at – they were looking at these for consideration when developing the calendar.”
The hope of administrators is that the multi-faith calendar will give them a tool to help plan schedules.
Boardmembers were told it will take time for the multi-faith calendar to be fully utilized.
In addition to the development of the 2022-23 academic calendar, the board was also looked at the 2023-24 “shell” calendar. The shell calendar is made up of only the major benchmarks of an annual calendar. Those include marking the first day of school (the first day after Labor Day), an 11-day Winter Break, a five-day Spring Break, and the last day of school, which is June 6, 2024.
“We develop this shell (calendar) so families can plan two years out,” May said.
