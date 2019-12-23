Following a closed-door review of Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson, the Eden Prairie School Board announced that he had met most of their expectations with two exceptions.
The board specifically named policies relating to student achievement in which they found Swanson out of compliance.
The first policy states, “Each student achieves individual growth expectations and proficiency annually in, but not limited to, Language Arts, Math and Science.”
The second policy the board cited states, “Each student demonstrates the 21st century skills needed to succeed in the global economy.”
However, the board said the district made significant gains in a number of areas under Swanson’s leadership.
For example, the board pointed to its policy that says each student should demonstrate the knowledge needed to contribute positively to society. The board also highlighted continued improvement in reading at grade level by third grade and high school graduation rates.
“The Board commends Superintendent Swanson’s demonstrated leadership,” the board’s public statement reads. “We appreciate his high level of commitment to improve student achievement and maintain strong fiscal health. With Dr. Swanson as our Superintendent, we are enthusiastic about the future of Eden Prairie Schools.”
The board approved a new three-year contract with Swanson in October. In the next fiscal year for Eden Prairie Schools – which begins July 1, 2020 – Swanson’s salary will be $234,236. In the following two years, Swanson’s salary will increase by 2% annually.
