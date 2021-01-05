In the final Eden Prairie School Board meeting of 2020, three outgoing members reflected upon their time helping to lead the district.
Leaving the board are Elaine Larabee, Holly Link and Terri Swartout. Newly elected board members Kim Ross, Beth Fletcher and C.J. Strehl will take their seats this year.
Superintendent Josh Swanson led off the discussion with a list of accomplishments, such as the creation of the Designing Pathways 10-year plan to revamp facilities and curriculum.
Swanson, in particular, praised Larabee, who has served as chair, for helping build public trust and “creating financial stability that wasn’t there.” He also listed the addition of solar energy, safety and security updates, navigating crisis and work on policies.
“I’m seeing real results for students,” Swanson said to Larabee. “You push me and the team to strive for results for kids.”
Referencing Larabee’s five years as board chair, he added, “I’ve gotten to have really a front-row seat to see the incredible care that you have for kids, and I mean each of our kids.”
Larabee responded, “It has been a blessing to serve this community. I’ve been supported by a wonderful family and lots of friends who give me lots of really good advice. And I will leave this with just a ton of wonderful memories. I’ve learned so much from every single person that I’ve encountered in this.”
Link said, “It really has been an honor to serve the community of Eden Prairie for the past seven years as a school board director, and I just really appreciate the trust that the community has placed in this board to oversee the personalized education of each of our children. This community’s unwavering commitment to and investment in the excellent public education that we do is just exemplary, and it’s not taken for granted.”
The district administration and the board have ensured that the school district is in a strong position academically and financially, Link said.
“I know we’re currently working through these really odd times, but, you know, we’re also gaining unanticipated skills and strategies that I think, if we capitalize on them, we’re going to be even stronger and have a brighter future,” she said. “So, I just want to say thank you to the Eden Prairie community, to the Eden Prairie school district and to you, my fellow board members, for this wonderful journey together.”
Swartout, a school health coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Education, also alluded to the pandemic.
“My entire career has been linking health and learning – that has been my tagline – and come as it may, this is what we’re dealing with right now,” Swartout said. “This last year has been beyond challenging, but one thing I do know is I can tell you from working with a number of school districts that we really have leadership that cares and really puts young people at the center with regards to their health and wellness. I’m very proud to be a part of this district and I will continue to be a proud member of our community.”
Swartout said she plans to continue to stay engaged with the district’s strategic plan and its wellness committee.
She concluded, “This has been a really difficult time, and it feels weird going out, but I really feel like this is also the right time for me. I welcome our new board, and you’re going to be working with some fantastic people both at the district office but also your fellow board members.”
Boardmember DD Dwivedy credited Link with helping him navigate processes when he ran for and won election to the board. He said Swartout is “someone who has always appreciated a diverse point of view.” While he noted that he and Larabee have disagreed at times, he called her a great friend and fantastic mentor.
Boardmember Adam Seidel said to all three outgoing members, “Your contributions have been so significant to me and so significant to this community.”
Added Boardmember Aaron Casper, “I think a lot of times people don’t really, truly see what’s going on in terms of the commitment and what’s going on behind the scenes, especially in the chair position. And so, just really hats off to you for serving publicly in the capacity that you have.”
