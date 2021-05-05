The Eden Prairie School Board will be short one member beginning in late May as Boardmember Veronica Stoltz has announced her resignation.
Her family is making a move to Arizona after her husband took a job in the state, she said in an interview.
She announced the decision at an April 26 board meeting, with an effective date of Tuesday, May 25. The board voted to accept the resignation.
“It is with a heavy heart that we all as the Stoltz family need to take our family out of state, but unfortunately, this will necessitate that I conclude my term of service early,” she said.
Board Chair Adam Seidel thanked Stoltz for the advance notice.
“I think it’s really important for something like this to happen in a way that you’re most comfortable with and feel good about, so I appreciate your ability to stay on the board here for another month and be a part of our work here as you continue to be a resident and a member of our community before you do go,” Seidel said.
He indicated the board will need to call a special election to fill the seat. Stoltz won election in November 2019, and her term had been set to end in January 2023. The board approved a motion to discuss the upcoming vacancy at a workshop Monday, May 10.
Before the board voted to accept the resignation, Boardmember DD Dwivedy noted he and Stoltz did not always agree, but he said, “We developed a friendship, we developed a working relationship, and thank you for your service to Eden Prairie and your commitment toward the students and the residents of the city.”
Boardmember Aaron Casper said he appreciated Stoltz’s articulation on topics that were of importance to her, and Boardmember Kim Ross added, “I also appreciate the courage that you’ve shown in different situations that were not easy.”
Desire for diverse voices
Stoltz said in an interview that she has had many favorable experiences with the district but ran for her position based on experiences she had involving her fourth child who was in need of special education services.
“I realized just how many gaps there were for children who have specialized educational, behavioral or emotional needs,” Stoltz said. “I also realized that many parents did not feel heard or collaborated with in developing the best plan for their child while they were in school.”
She noted she paid her filing fee entirely in pennies to symbolically represent her intention to focus on individual needs. Too often, she said she found school leaders to be distant and to say that things were going well when they were not from her perspective as a parent.
“My interest was borne out of a realization that we could do far better as a district if we listened to those most aware of a child’s individualized needs – those individuals being parents and their teachers,” Stoltz said. “I really feel like the district as a whole administratively needs to welcome those voices much more frequently and with much more credibility.”
The district has maintained an excellent delivery system for education during the pandemic, including the use of an online system that can outlast the present crisis, Stoltz said. However, she said, “There’s much work to be done, and I regret that I can’t be part of that going forward.”
She strongly encouraged concerned parents who represent diverse groups in the community to consider running for her seat, and she urged voters to support them.
“I really think if we had better representation, we would have much more solid, inclusive decision-making,” said Stoltz, who noted that she hopes diverse candidates not elected last year will run again.
To prospective candidates, she said, “Making a difference is something we’re all capable of. I don’t feel that being on the board necessarily is the only or the best way to impact your child’s educational experience. For me, it felt like a necessary step.”
Past tension
Tension arose on the board last year after Stoltz spoke out after the board had formally adjourned during a meeting last August but as dozens of teachers expressed concerns about the district’s plans for this school year amid worries about COVID-19.
Stoltz had unsuccessfully moved during the meeting to start the school year a few days later to allow more preparation. As teachers expressed their views afterward, she acknowledged during an interview that she had recorded the discussion.
Though she never shared the recording, she said, “That was not to the liking of my fellow board members.”
After a staff member asked board members if they even cared as they sat in silence, Stoltz said, “I spoke for myself, assuring those gathered that we cared.”
Because a quorum existed but the board had formally adjourned, other members of the board objected to her speaking during the teachers’ comments. They voted to remove her from the district’s Board Development Committee, to require her to undertake a policy governance course and to make a public statement during a December board meeting.
Each board agenda packet in recent months has stated, “Board Director Stoltz’ actions after the Board Meeting on Aug 24, 2020 were not ethical or businesslike and did not display appropriate decorum. Her actions led to significant risk of the Board committing a legal violation.”
The April 26 agenda packet continued to include the comments and the statement that her “actions caused division among the Board that have taken and will continue to take significant action to address.”
Stoltz’s statement in December said her conduct “led to severe disappointment from my fellow board members and caused unintended discord within our district” and that engaging with a crowd of educators violated board policies. She offered “my sincere apologies to anyone whom my actions may have hurt.”
Although she stressed during the interview that she had not intended to cause offense, she said of the reaction, “I feel that the board wanted to send a clear and punitive message to me. I still feel it was over the top.”
That the district had hiccups in its COVID-19 response is not unusual during a crisis that has affected all districts, Stoltz said, but she indicated she believes the board’s reaction had been excessive.
“My concern is how many times do we have teachers who similarly feel that by speaking up their position is in danger?” she asked.
After the meeting last August, the district did delay the school start after a discussion between a union representative and the district administration.
