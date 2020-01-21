The Eden Prairie School Board voted to keep its pay the same in 2020 and authorized the superintendent to seek bids for three projects in the board’s first meeting of the year.
After board members read their oaths of office together, they voted unanimously Jan. 6 to keep their pay the same as in 2019. Most board members receive compensation of $4,800 per year while the vice chair receives $5,700 and the chair earns $6,600 per year.
In comparison, all Edina School Board members receive $4,500 annually. In the Minnetonka School District, board members receive $50 per meeting plus $4,500 for directors, $5,250 for the vice chair and $6,000 for the chair.
In the Hopkins School District, most board members receive $5,578 per year while the chair receives $6,217. Board members for Eastern Carver County Schools receive $4,000 each, or $4,500 for the chair, and $1,020 for participating in teacher negotiations.
Seeking project bids
In a separate action, the Eden Prairie School Board authorized Superintendent Josh Swanson to seek bids for several upcoming projects.
The first, estimated at $300,000, involves updating building automation systems from Java to HTML next summer.
“The existing building automation system was installed in 2008 and was written using the programming language Java,” a district staff report explains. “Due to internet security concerns, current versions of web browsers no longer support the Java platform. In order to access the Building Automation System, employees need to use an outdated version of Mozilla Firefox, resulting in increased vulnerability to district security.”
The project has been on a deferred maintenance list.
The board authorized bids for the construction of additions at Central Middle School, to buy furniture fixtures and equipment throughout the district and to make modifications to elementary schools for early childhood programs. All of the projects are related to last year’s successful referendum effort. The timeline for the projects begins this spring. They are all expected to be completed by September 2021.
“All bids will come before the school board for approval with more detailed plans provided at that time,” the city staff report states.
Finally, the board authorized bids to renovate the media center and Lakeside Lab at Eden Prairie High School.
“The existing Media Center space is underutilized and does not promote collaborative learning for students or staff,” a staff report states. “A remodel of the existing space will create an environment that meets the needs of students with both traditional and non-traditional learning styles while also providing collaborative space for staff.”
The project is also a part of the referendum and is on a list of deferred maintenance projects that will be addressed next summer.
As for the price, the report says, “The scope of the project is not yet finalized so the estimated cost is still being determined.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.