Two Eden Prairie School Board members are leading an effort to make recordings of board work sessions available to the public, but other board members worried that doing so could affect their “courageous conversations.”
While the board has live-streamed meetings in which the public is not allowed in the same room as members due to the pandemic, the district does not make recordings available and previously did not provide access to anyone not attending in person.
Boardmember Veronica Stoltz raised the idea of making audio recordings of work sessions available with the Minnesota School Boards Association, which advised her to speak with the district’s attorney about any potential legal ramifications, Boardmember Kim Ross noted during the Jan. 25 board meeting. Ross sought input from other members about whether a few board members should follow up with the attorney.
Stoltz said she believes the recordings would be valuable amid volatile schedules and the impact COVID-19 is having on many aspects of the educational experience.
“The value of it feels more pertinent now versus kicking this down to a later meeting where it may not be as valuable to our community in terms of the transparency – that we can offer the discussion that they can witness or go back and listen to these recordings that then leads them to better understand decision-making that happened,” Stoltz said.
Board Chair Adam Seidel said the board should consider a policy before incurring the expense of talking to the attorney. He asked how recorded workshops would impact presenters who provide community surveys from people in the district, for example.
“We get very frank information sometimes from those people,” Seidel said.
Discussions on cultural proficiency could also become more difficult, he warned.
“It can be difficult to have courageous conversations like that in a recorded setting sometimes,” Seidel said. “People might feel more free discussing it sort of in the room openly.”
Superintendent Josh Swanson said of recordings, “Honestly, it impacts your ability to even bring in trainers or facilitators around certain topics because if they know you’re recording the conversation they won’t come to you and facilitate it because it doesn’t create a safe space for people to learn.”
Since the board currently is live-streaming the sessions due to the pandemic because visitors are not allowed in the meeting room, Boardmember Aaron Casper said, “I don’t know if transparency is the issue. I really don’t.”
In workshops, Casper said board members are “having in some instances frank conversations and really having an opportunity to kind of talk through those things – not to say that you can’t do that in a recorded environment, but I think it does change the conversation.”
Building on Swanson’s point, Casper added, “I would hate to have us have to have a couched conversation, whether it be a presenter on whatever topic, or if someone didn’t feel comfortable in having a frank conversation as board-member-to-board-member here.”
Seidel suggested having the board’s Community Linkage Committee study the issue.
DD Dwivedy, who is on the committee, recommended more research on how neighboring districts handle the issue. If that committee found merit for the idea, he said the board’s policy committee could then consider it. He indicated he agreed with other board members who had expressed skepticism about recording the workshops.
“I don’t think there is an issue with transparency,” Dwivedy said. “I would rather have a candid conversation with presenters here and being open and honest for making some decisions.”
Ross replied, “I’m not sure this is policy. This is open meeting laws, right? Any meeting we have is open to the public.”
Having served on the board in the past, Ross said she realized the board sometimes has hard conversations. However, she said she raised the issue because, as an incoming board member this year, she had difficulty determining how the board made decisions without access to the workshops.
“There were conversations about things that happened at workshops, and then when they got voted on in the meeting, it was just like, we’re going to vote on this,” Ross said. “So, I had no context around, well, how did the board arrive here? What kind of questions and what kind of conversations did they have?”
Regarding transparency, she said that as a community member, “I didn’t have any context for what the conversation was.”
Boardmember C.J. Strehl responded, “She’s trying to solve a different problem. We’re talking about trying to make sure we can follow a conversation, which doesn’t really necessarily have anything to do with transparency.”
Stoltz brought the discussion back to the consideration of sending the issue to the board’s committees.
“I think utilizing our committees to help do these kind of more in-depth looks is a really great idea,” Stoltz said, adding that committee members could consider other access issues, like providing sign language interpretation for board meetings and other options.
“Identifying additional ways in which we can learn from our neighbors as far as how they go about inclusion in communications would be really useful,” she said.
Seidel responded positively to the suggestion.
“I love that mention that you just gave,” Seidel said to Stoltz. “I think this is a really good time to do something like this because ... the way that people work now is totally different than it was a year ago, right, and the way that people communicate and engage. And so I think this is a great time for us to kind of look into that.”
In the end, the board voted unanimously to send the topic to the Community Linkage Committee for further study.
