A state law says that school boards must fill vacancies until a special election, but some Eden Prairie Schools leaders indicated they believe the law is unenforceable and can be ignored.
Boardmember Veronica Stoltz has announced she intends to resign effective Tuesday, May 25, amid a move to Arizona. While the board plans to follow the state law’s direction to conduct a special election later this year, members are divided on whether they should appoint a member until the election.
Boardmember Kim Ross raised the issue at a May 10 work session after she said staff at the Minnesota School Boards Association said an appointment is mandatory.
Minnesota law states that any vacancy on the board besides those that result from an illness or member who is absent for more than 90 days “must be filled by board appointment at a regular or special meeting.” According to the law, the appointment would be effective 30 days after its adoption until a special election no later than the general election date in November. After the special election, the winner would take office immediately after certification and meeting other requirements.
A school boards association newsletter article by Deputy Executive Director Gary Lee says that after a board member submits a resignation letter, “The school board must then comply with the requirements to fill the school board vacancy” according to the law. The board can determine how to fill the vacancy, such as seeking applications or asking a former board member to serve.
Board Chair Adam Seidel argued of the law, “There’s no prescriptive piece for that, and there’s certainly no enforcement mechanism behind it.”
Superintendent Josh Swanson added, “The statute says required to appoint, but there’s no timeline presented.”
Ross countered, “Whether it’s enforceable or not, I think we should do as stipulated by statute.”
She said that in January 2018 the board filled a vacancy by appointing the person who received the most votes in the 2017 school board election without having been elected. Using that system and using the 2020 election results, she argued the board should appoint Francesca Pagan-Umar, who came in fourth of six candidates for three seats. Ross said Pagan-Umar has expressed interest.
Boardmember C.J. Strehl wondered if an appointee would be able to receive mandatory training, which Seidel said is typically done in January. The state law says members must receive training in school finance and management through the school boards association, which the law says must make the training available within 180 days of a member taking office. Ross also pointed out that the training issue did not hinder an appointment in 2018.
Seidel said the board has also appointed a previous board member to a vacancy and asserted the timeline this year differs from 2018 since the vacancy is emerging later than the past election this time.
“The community is going to be speaking on this very, very soon now,” he said of the special election planned in November.
Ross replied, “We’ve got someone that, had there been four seats open, she would have been on the board.”
Strehl said the board should not appoint someone because it would give the appointee an unfair advantage in the special election.
“I think that we would be basically hand-selecting an individual for the next term, and I’m just not comfortable with that because I would prefer to allow everyone in the community the opportunity to run for this position,” he said.”
Ross responded, “Can y’all help me understand why the community voice six months ago doesn’t count? And as far as not appointing somebody, I don’t think the statute gives us that luxury; it doesn’t give us a choice.”
Boardmember Aaron Casper replied, “That’s your opinion.”
Ross replied, “That’s MSBA’s opinion.”
Casper said, “It is that – an opinion.”
Despite his opposition to an appointment, Strehl suggested the board seek legal counsel about the state law.
After Boardmember DD Dwivedy emphasized that idea, Seidel said he would discuss the issue with the district’s attorney and email board members with the response “so we don’t even have to wait or mess around with agendas.”
After Dwivedy asked for a timeline regarding board decisions, Seidel suggested that the Board Development Committee, which he is a part of and which does not meet publicly, could “plot this out, and we’ll have something to come back with before the next business meeting to start looking at that.”
