A second seat will open after an impending resignation
The ballot choices of Eden Prairie School District voters could determine the outcome for not one but two seats on the School Board.
Five candidates are running in a special election Nov. 2, to replace former Boardmember Veronica Stoltz for the remainder of the term.
With Boardmember Beth Fletcher planning to resign as well, the rest of the board is considering using the results of the special election when considering an appointment for that seat.
The board would still move toward a special election next year, although the timing is uncertain yet since the board has several dates from February to November in which it could conduct the special election.
In November 2022, voters will also consider other candidates for open seats as part of a regular election. Board members noted the school district would not need to pay the estimated cost of $25,000 to $30,000 for the special election if it occurs at that time, or potentially in August if the city of Eden Prairie is already conducting a primary election then.
When appointing Boardmember Karla Bratrud, a former board member, to temporarily fill Stoltz’s position until this year’s special election, a majority of board members rejected the idea of appointing the runner-up in the 2020 election, who was Francesca Pagan-Umar. However, some of those members indicated they would be open to appointing the runner-up of this year’s special election to fill Fletcher’s seat.
“One of the things that I shared with the board and certainly the community is that I wasn’t comfortable going back to previous elections because there was a there was a time lag, but we’re going to have an election coming up here this fall,” Boardmember Aaron Casper said during a board workshop Sept. 13. “There’s going to be a first-place finisher and there’s going to be a fifth-place finisher, and there’s also going to be a second-place finisher. Something certainly that the board could consider is appointing that second-place finisher to assume that position on a go-forward basis.”
He added that candidates are already campaigning for this year’s special election.
“We’re really giving, in real time, the community the opportunity to choose,” Casper said.
Although Casper said he worried about confusion and about how the board would communicate the decision if it decides to go in that direction, Boardmember Kim Ross said, “Well, I think the candidates will do that for us.”
The board should state its intent clearly at a regular board meeting before November if it decides to appoint the runner-up this year, Ross said. However, she added, “I don’t think we need to do a communication campaign. I’m pretty sure that the candidates would be all over that.”
Like Casper, Board Chair Adam Seidel had opposed appointing Pagan-Umar, who is running in this year’s special election, to fill Stoltz’s seat. However, Seidel voiced some support for the idea of appointing the runner-up of this year’s special election.
If the community makes the decision, “I no longer feel like I’m imposing that,” he said.
Noting that a runner-up can receive nearly as many votes as a winner, Seidel said, “The ability to sort of more closely match community preferences is always something I’m interested in.”
However, he later said he did not have a solid position yet.
Ross, who had advocated for the board to appoint Pagan-Umar earlier this year, noted that in 2020 voters could select three candidates while this year they will be able to vote for only one in the special election.
“The dynamic is a little different,” Ross said. “I’m not saying I necessarily disagree with that approach, but it’s a little bit apples and oranges. It’s definitely different.”
She added that the board would have difficulty in obtaining a pledge from the appointee for Bratrud’s seat that the individual would not run again in the special election in 2022.
“We can’t do that, but my point is that if we do what’s being suggested, in some way shape or form we could be giving an advantage to that appointee for next November,” Ross said.
Several opponents of appointing Pagan-Umar earlier this year had made a similar point at the time.
Boardmember DD Dwivedy, one of the board members who voted against the appointment of Pagan-Umar, said the board should choose the runner-up in this year’s election because community members have expressed a preference for such an appointment method in the past.
“The same passion should be there,” said Dwivedy, who said he believed proponents of the method favored the concept based on principle rather than the candidate.
If the board selects another appointment system, Dwivedy said, “I will find it very difficult.”
However, Boardmember C.J. Strehl responded, “I totally don’t see it that way at all.”
If the board chooses the runner-up method, Strehl said, “Everybody who walks in has got to know that that’s what our intent is beforehand because it’ll impact their vote.”
Early voters will have impartial information, he said.
But Ross asked, “When you can only vote for one person, how is knowing that we’re going to appoint the second person going to change how you’re going to vote?”
Dwivedy agreed that he did not believe a voter would select a candidate differently with a decision later this month or even in October.
The board ultimately put off a decision until at least Monday, Sept. 27.
