Final budget approval will come in June
The Eden Prairie School Board has held its first talk about the 2023-24 budget.
According to March 27 meeting documents, the projected general fund revenue is $118,849,173, with the majority coming from State General Education Aid at around $69 million. The rest is broken down into five other categories: around $27 million comes from property taxes; around $18.7 comes from other state sources; close to $6 million comes from federal sources; local funds will account for around $1.7 million; and around $1.5 million comes from student activities.
The model presented highlighted a potential increase of 3% for state aid, but the actual number is currently unknown as the 2023 legislative session continues.
Projected expenditures come out to around $120 million, with the largest piece going to salaries and wages at 63%. However, with the assumption that five teachers may retire by the end of the fiscal year, the salaries and wage component may change. The one element that changed is a new 8% increase in fiscal costs for purchased services, supplies and equipment as opposed to the previous 5% attributed to property insurance increases.
According to Executive Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger, the district received nearly $37 million in capital project requests and is planning to fund around $11 million of them. The projects that are not funded are encouraged to apply the following school year, he said.
The district’s capital is broken down into four categories: operating capital which utilizes state funding; long-term facility maintenance and healthy and safety which pulls from the annual levy; the capital project, or technology, levy which pulls from the approved annual levy as well as the designed pathways bond that pulls from the voter-approved bond referendum.
One notable component of the technology levy is an investment the school is putting forward in cyber security.
“We’ve made an intentional effort in the last year to invest in funds into cyber security and to shore up our system so that hopefully we are protected as best as possible,” Mutzenberger said. “That’s taken a considerable investment for us to do that but we feel like we’re in a great position and we need to continue funding this going forward.”
For enrollment estimates so far, Eden Prairie Schools predicts a total estimated enrollment of 8,923 or an 89-student increase from this school year. That includes a projected 653 kindergartners.
Eden Prairie’s online enrollment is projected to increase 33% to 500 students. These numbers were the same as the demographic enrollment study recently presented to the board.
The projected remaining capital and building fund by the end of this school year is around $19.1 million.
Class sizes, transportation, commencement
One element of the budget that was important to Superintendent Josh Swanson was lowering class sizes in certain grades. He said that Eden Prairie had some of the lowest class sizes in the west metro. Those changes included a decrease from 24 students to 22 student for second grade, a decrease from 27 students to 26 students for fifth grade and a decrease from 30 students to 28 students for sixth grade.
Transportation will continue to be free for all students as well, regardless of their proximity to the district.
One notable mention for this year includes Eden Prairie High School graduation most likely occurring at the Target Center in Minneapolis. In years past, the high school held its graduation at the 3M Mariucci Stadium on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, but due to construction on the stadium, that is not possible. The cost is around $25,000 higher than in previous years.
Further budget discussions will occur throughout this year, with a final decision happening in June.
