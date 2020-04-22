Members did not make a decision on how much to borrow yet
The Eden Prairie School District is moving ahead with its Central Middle School additions and upgrades after the project came in $6.8 million over budget.
The Eden Prairie School Board approved bids April 13 from dozens of bidders for work totaling more than $34.2 million but is hoping to receive lower bids for some other items.
The board followed Superintendent Josh Swanson’s recommendation to reject bids for roofing, acoustical ceiling tile and wall panels, fire protection and gypsum board and plaster assemblies. The district plans to seek new bids for the items using new specifications that they hope will decrease the costs. The low bid for the roofing had been $2.4 million, while the low bids for the other items totaled $2.9 million.
The district also plans to solicit quotes or use a state contract for additional items, like loading dock equipment, irrigation and a turf field.
District officials have suggested that the board could take out up to $4 million in debt beyond the $39.9 million referendum voters approved last year to pay for the unexpectedly high costs.
Boardmember Aaron Casper initially proposed a motion that included a call for the district to borrow the additional $4 million. However, he withdrew that part of the motion after other board members debated whether they wanted to authorize that level of extra borrowing, which voters would not need to approve.
District leaders have said they would need at least $2.85 million in additional borrowing to fund the Central Middle School project. Additional funds would provide more of a cushion for the project.
The district administration also recommended holding off on several projects to free up funds for the middle school project. Projects that would be put off include the replacement of flooring, ceiling tiles and lighting districtwide and delaying painting district buildings. A media center update and athletic facility updates at Eden Prairie High School would be delayed, aside from some furniture changes at the media center.
“Nothing on this list is critical for students to continue learning in great spaces,” said Jason Mutzenberger, executive director of business services for the district. “We feel like these projects can absolutely be delayed. They may be delayed up to two years.”
District administrators advised against removing any components of the Central Middle School project, though, such as the gymnasium or performing arts center.
Swanson advocated for keeping the project on track with minor modifications relating to the items that will be rebid.
“I think it takes advantage of continuing that momentum and allows us to realize the Designing Pathways vision that was defined by the community,” said Swanson, who also noted that borrowing costs are currently unusually low.
Still, Boardmember Adam Seidel expressed uneasiness about the additional borrowing that the district administration had proposed.
“I have, you know, great sorrow and heartburn about that, especially given just frankly that the federal government and other levels of government are doing everything they can to make times as easy as possible for businesses and families right now,” Seidel said.
He said he recognized that the district could potentially put off long-term maintenance projects to prevent an increase in the burden on taxpayers. Nevertheless, he wants the district to do as much as possible to keep the amount of additional borrowing closer to $2.85 million rather than $4 million, potentially by delaying other projects that the administration has not yet identified.
Regarding the potential borrowing, Seidel said, “We should really double down on sending every message we can to the community that we’re going to do everything we can to minimize the impact.”
Similarly, Boardmember Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy said, “I have actually a very hard time in making peace with myself to go in this scenario and vote for this when we are going through this downturn of the economic conditions in the country.”
However, he said, “I see that the community overwhelmingly supported this project. They’d like this to be done.”
The district should look at every line item to benefit taxpayers, he added.
Despite noting that middle school work is coming during an unprecedented period, Boardmember Terri Swartout said, “This is a huge project, and I do want to support this as I do feel like our community overwhelmingly did support it.”
Regarding delays for other projects, Swartout said, “Our district does a wonderful job of keeping up our facilities, so by no means do I think our students, our community members are going to be burdened by potentially pushing things out a little bit. But I do feel like if we don’t move on this project, we could potentially add more burden to our community.”
Boardmember Holly Link indicated she is not as uncomfortable with the level of proposed borrowing as some other members of the board because the district plans to refinance its debt at lower interest rates, allowing the district to minimize the impact on taxpayers.
In joining all the other board members in voting for the bids Swanson recommended, Chair Elaine Larabee reflected on the development of the Designing Pathways vision last year’s referendum supported.
“When I think about this project, I see all the faces of the people who supported it and who were behind it,” Larabee said. “For me personally, it feels like I need to do everything I can to honor that work.”
She added that the board should be “really smart” about the amount of borrowing “because that’s the legacy that we leave going forward.”
Alluding to the cost of the middle school project, Larabee concluded, “It’s unfortunate that it turned out the way that it did, but I think that we are doing the best thing that we can to move this forward in the spirit in which it was started.”
