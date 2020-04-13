UofM student uses Final Jeopardy! to propel him to second place in quarterfinal
Climbing out from beneath a negative balance of -$600, Nibir Sarma, a University of Minnesota sophomore and Eden Prairie resident, used a couple of significant rallies at key points to take second place in the Jeopardy! College Championships quarterfinal - qualifying him for the semifinals set to broadcast Tuesday, April 14.
Sarma qualified for the quarterfinal round in January after several steps in a several-month-long process that included an online test, and a trip to California early this year.
The Friday, April 10, quarterfinal that included Sarma was broadcast in the Twin Cities.
Sarma competed against Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and Natalie Hathcote, a junior at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., from Parker, Colo.
“Going into the tournament, my goal was to always be in first place, especially at Final Jeopardy!,” Sarma said after Friday’s broadcast. “Clearly, that did not happen, so I had to improvise my strategy on the fly.”
Hathcote jumped out to a lead by stringing together several correct answers, while Sarma and Combs both got off to slow starts. A couple of incorrect answers put Sarma in a quick -$600 hole.
“Going negative was, of course, not ideal,” Sarma said. “But I had to move past that and just keep on answering as many questions as I could,” he added.
That he did.
As the game moved into the second round, Combs put together his own string of correct answers that shot him into the lead for good.
But Sarma was not intimidated. He knew how to adjust.
“I think keeping my head cool was the biggest thing that allowed me to stay competitive, despite spending most of the game in third place,” Sarma said. “When I hit the Daily Double, I wanted to extend my narrow lead over [Hathcote] without getting too risky, so I decided on a modest bet of $2,500.”
That bet set him back after he answered incorrectly.
“After getting it wrong, I was glad that I restricted myself to [$2,500], and I tried to finish out the game strong,” Sarma said.
When Final Jeopardy came around, Sarma was plotting what he needed to do to give him a shot at second place.
His thinking was spot on.
“Based on past tournaments, I guessed that $13,000 would be enough to get me a wild card spot,” he said.
Sitting at $9,700 going into the Final Jeopardy! round, Sarma had some yardage to make up.
“Since I was quite a ways below that mark, I decided to wager most of my money, betting on myself being right and accumulating a high final score. I bet $8,748 from my score of $9,700 because if I had been incorrect, I would have ended up with $952, as in the area code for the southwest metro area,” he said.
The Final Jeopardy answer:
“On Sept. 25, 2019, searches on Merriam-Webster.com for the definition of this 3-word Latin term increased 5,500%.”
The question: What is quid-pro-quo?
Only Sarma answered the Final Jeopardy! question correctly.
The correct answer shot Sarma to $18,448. Combs, the winner, finished with $28,400, while Hathcote came in third with $4,400.
The semifinals, which will be held over three days, Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, April 15, will feature the overall and wild card (second place) winners from the quarterfinals.
Sarma will compete Tuesday, April 14, against Joe Coker, a junior at Hendrix College, and Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi.
The Jeopardy program is broadcast in the Twin Cities at 4:30 p.m. on KARE11.
Sarma noted to The Sun that the tournament was filmed in early February, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States.
“The tournament was filmed ... before the coronavirus had impacted my daily life in the U.S. I am now watching the show on TV at my apartment in Minneapolis as I practice social distancing,” he added.
More info: The winner of the championship claims a $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions; Visit the College Championship mini-site on Jeopardy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.