Artwork sought for annual program
City of Eden Prairie residents and visitors will soon see new artwork around their community, thanks to the continuation of the annual Rotating Art Series.
The city is seeking artists to participate in the program that has, in the past, provided art installations that bring color, sculpture and paintings to city property.
Jes Schrom, the recreation supervisor overseeing arts and events for the Recreation Department, said the installations most recently erected have been up for the past two years because of the pandemic, but added that the city is ready to get back to the annual program.
The name of the program, originally titled the Rotating Sculpture Series, was changed when Schrom was hired in 2018.
With a generous grant propelling the start of the program back in 2017, Schrom said there was a “little bit of a transition at that time between me and the previous supervisor.”
Once Schrom got more comfortable with the program, she decided to change its name to the Rotating Art Series and allow more mediums to be included.
“Once I understood the process and got additional funding to continue it on an annual basis, I changed the name to the Rotating Art Series. We wanted to open it up to being more than just sculpture. I wanted to have it be a wide variety of things, whether that be a mural, an installation, an art happening – anything that would bring art to the residents of Eden Prairie,” she said.
However, with the pandemic, the plans were changed.
“In 2020, everything shut down, with us being one of them,” Schrom said. “Rather than just doing 2020, we combined it with 2021. We had artists install larger projects because we were able to combine budgets for those years to do over that time period. Now we’re back to the annual call for artists and the sharing of their work.”
The process of selecting artists for this year began with the recent call for participation.
“Once we gather all the submissions, staff will ... present them to the selection committee in a slide show format,” Schrom said. “We do that ‘blind,’ which means we do not talk about the artist. We only show the work and the proposal and that’s our way of trying to make it as equitable as possible and as fair as possible. So, the committee doesn’t base the decision on who made it.”
The work
While there are specific areas of the city that are better suited for art installations, Schrom said, “I consider any city-owned or managed area up for grabs, but it depends upon the work.”
For instance, the city has approved not only standard sculptures and paintings to be installed. There have been unusual installations as well, such as the ground mural, “River Rapids,” installed by artists Liv Novotny and Ramon Madden at Staring Lake Park.
Schrom described the process of approving artists’ work for the series by describing how the “River Rapids” mural came to be.
“I worked with (Novotny) to discuss what opportunities there were, what kind of scenes we might be interested in, and from those discussions we came up with the Mississippi River ground mural, which is on the walking path at Staring Lake Park.”
But it’s the selection committee that makes the initial decisions on which installations to approve.
“They figure out which artists and artwork they are really excited about and then we work with those artists to find a location that is best for their idea or their project,” Schrom explained.
Not only are there outdoor venues used across the city to display the art, but there are also indoor areas that are utilized for sensitive displays.
Schrom said she will correspond with the selected artists around April 22.
“I talk to them about what the committee was interested in, what the stipend can be, and then we go from there. The ideal is that there would be some kind of installation put up in May at some point,” she said.
The 2022 installations will be displayed for one year, but there are some pieces that have been donated to the city by the artists, and remain displayed.
“There are four pieces that have come through this program that were donated. We have a beautiful mosaic that’s up at Staring Lake building outside. We have the ground mural at Staring Lake, a bird and habitat piece at the Outdoor Center and a wonderful mural at the tunnel entrance to the Minnesota vista outlook.”
Artists
Cadex Herrera, whose work, “First Person Plural (We),” has been installed at Purgatory Creek Park, said that last year was his first being involved in the program.
“As an artist, I was encouraged by the dedication of the program in making my vision possible, their support to see the project through and their commitment to the artist, as well as public art in Eden Prairie,” Herrara said.
He added, “I believe that my project was important in that it brought awareness of the contributions of immigrants to the Eden Prairie community.”
Being involved in the program has also brought his work into the open, and the response, he said, was positive.
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. He added that for immigrants experiencing his display, it “empowered them as well encouraged them to be positive and proactive in advocating for other immigrants and organization that support immigrant communities.”
Artists Megan Moore and Susan Feigenbaum collaborated on “BirdScapes,” a sculpture installed at the Outdoor Center.
“The joint project between Susan and I was the first time I have applied for this program,” Moore said. “It was a great opportunity to put into action an idea I had about collaborating with Susan.”
On having the artwork installed at the Outdoor Center, Moore said, “I am delighted to have the pieces at Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, in the public art realm, where it can be seen by most visitors to the park.”
Feigenbaum added, “The work, ‘BirdScapes,’ presents five different Minnesota habitats and features the birds that thrive in those habitats. Megan and I saw this as a perfect opportunity to collaborate on a piece that is both painting and sculpture – a new approach for each of us.”
As for the response from the community, Feigenbaum said, “It has been extremely positive, supportive, and has encouraged us to seek more opportunities for collaboration as public artists. The exposure has also led to a private artwork commission.”
In concluding her thoughts about what residents can gain from the rotating series, Schrom said, “I Encourage residents to go out and look at the art and really appreciate it, to look into it more and to check our website. ... There are more things to dig into on the site.”
Applications
For artists considering participating in the 2022 Rotating Art Series, applications are due Tuesday, April 12. Submissions may be of existing work, new work or proposals of a purposeful art happening. Minnesota artists of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply as the series aims to reflect the diversity within the community.
To apply, or for more information, visit edenprairie.org/RotatingPublicArt.
