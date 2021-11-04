The bill for maintaining a green lawn over a hot and dry summer is now coming due, and it’s caused some Eden Prairie residents to do a double take.
The drought of this past summer led to the highest water usage in Eden Prairie since 2012, the last extremely hot and dry summer, according to Public Works Director Robert Ellis. The higher water bills were startling enough to some residents that the city posted a news item to its website explaining the increase.
“We’ve had a few people call in, just curious. They almost can’t believe they use that much water,” Ellis told the Sun Sailor.
The 1.27 billion gallons produced over the summer in Eden Prairie was 18% higher than the 10-year average, Ellis noted in an email he sent to a group of curious residents. The shock of the higher water bills was exacerbated by the whiplash effect of what Ellis described as an abnormally wet and cool summer of 2020.
Those facing the highest water bills were residents with in-ground sprinkler systems, the city news item noted. One factor associated with those systems, Ellis explained, is their automatic nature, meaning they often run unnecessarily.
The University of Minnesota Extension office advises homeowners to pay attention to the weather when irrigating their lawn, and avoid the “set it and forget it” approach.
“You can drive across Eden Prairie on a rainy day and it’s not uncommon to see irrigation systems running,” Ellis observed.
As much as 50% of the water used outdoors is lost to inefficient irrigation, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We have one customer that’s used over a million gallons of water in the last two summers,” Ellis said. “ … I don’t know that I’ve personally seen (usage) that high.”
In that case, there was a leak in an irrigation system, he added. In documented cases of such leaks, the city offers partial relief on a case-by-case basis, Ellis noted.
Residents should have an easier time monitoring their water usage with the ongoing city-wide installation of new water meters, which link to a web application that can tell homeowners whether they leak while allowing them to track their water usage by the hour. Out of about 20,000 customer accounts, about 1,000 of the new meters have been installed, according to Ellis.
Other city projects addressing water usage include an $8 million, 4-million-gallon water reservoir that was recently built on the north side of Highway 212, just east Eden Prairie Road. That project was undertaken solely to accommodate summer spikes in water usage, according to Ellis.
Had the facility not been completed before this past summer, the city might have had to ban all outdoor watering just to have enough on hand for in-home uses such as cooking, showering and toilet flushing, Ellis wrote in his email to residents.
A new $2 million well is also in the works. The need for such infrastructure is why the city, like most in the metro, uses a tiered water billing system, in which water used in the top consumption tier, tier four, is priced higher than the lower tiers.
“These capital improvement costs are 100% attributable to the handful of extreme peak hours in the summer when people are irrigating at top-tier water levels and pushing the limits of the system,” Ellis wrote.
While the city of Eden Prairie builds facilities in response to higher water usage, it is also encouraging residents to conserve. That includes rebate offers for “smart” irrigation systems that use weather data to modulate the amount of water used based on rainfall totals. Also on offer are rebates for residents who replace their lawns with native plantings that require less irrigation.
The focus of residents’ outdoor home maintenance routines will soon shift from irrigation to snow removal, but to help them prepare for next summer, the U of M Extension office offers water-saving tips at tinyurl.com/4s4wsfks.
