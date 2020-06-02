The Eden Prairie Police Department recognizes the reserve unit’s color guard for serving at the 2020 Memorial Day program at the city’s Veterans Memorial in Purgatory Creek Park.
Reserve officers Tony Ferlauto, Sandee Williams, and Boyd Hesdorffer were three of several community members who helped honor veterans at this year’s service.
The reserve unit’s volunteer color guard has been serving the community since its inception in 2005. They ensure that all city flags are raised, lowered and displayed in accordance with proper flag etiquette and protocols at 10 municipal locations through rain, sunshine and blizzards.
In addition, they participate in the Memorial Day program each year.
From late 2005 through the end of 2019, the reserves spent more than 2,200 hours performing 272 color guard ceremonies.
The department is proud of the reserve unit color guard and the important role played in helping the community recognize those who have died while serving the country.
– Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.