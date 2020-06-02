mem day

Reserve officers Tony Ferlauto, Sandee Williams, and Boyd Hesdorffer were three of several community members who helped honor veterans at the 2020 Memorial Day service in Eden Prairie. (Submitted photo)

The Eden Prairie Police Department recognizes the reserve unit’s color guard for serving at the 2020 Memorial Day program at the city’s Veterans Memorial in Purgatory Creek Park.

Reserve officers Tony Ferlauto, Sandee Williams, and Boyd Hesdorffer were three of several community members who helped honor veterans at this year’s service.

The reserve unit’s volunteer color guard has been serving the community since its inception in 2005. They ensure that all city flags are raised, lowered and displayed in accordance with proper flag etiquette and protocols at 10 municipal locations through rain, sunshine and blizzards.

In addition, they participate in the Memorial Day program each year.

From late 2005 through the end of 2019, the reserves spent more than 2,200 hours performing 272 color guard ceremonies.

The department is proud of the reserve unit color guard and the important role played in helping the community recognize those who have died while serving the country.

– Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications Department

Tags

Load comments