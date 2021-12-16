EP reserve officers

Members of the Eden Prairie Police Department Reserve Unit were recently recognized for having graduated from a six-week reserve school hosted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office. Gathering for a photograph to recognize the accomplishment are (back row, from left) Reserve Supervisor Boyd Hesdorffer, Sgt. Cory Sinon, reserve Cole Pixley, reserve Nathan Paulnock., (front row) reserve Lety Stanley, reserve Rosanna Motta, reserve Reid Gustafson, Chief Matt Sackett, Lt. Jen Ficcadenti, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson. Reserve Nick Cavara was not available for the photograph.

Six Eden Prairie Police Department reserve officers graduated from a six-week reserve school hosted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Reserve officers Nick Cavara, Rosanna Motta, Lety Stanley, Cole Pixley, Reid Gustafson and Nathan Paulnock received instruction in a number of subjects, including crime scenes, police K-9, water patrol, officer safety and law enforcement organization.

New reserve officers also attend traffic directing school and first-aid, CPR and AED certification classes. In addition, Eden Prairie reserves must complete a monthly department-specific training and complete a training manual.

Reserve officers are volunteer members of the community who assist officers with emergencies, community events and other special details. The reserve unit is recruiting new members. If interested in joining this dedicated group of volunteers, fill out the application on the reserve unit website.

