In recognition of National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week (May 17-23), Eden Prairie recognizes its primary EMS partner, Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Medical Services, for helping to take care of the city’s residents.
When Eden Prairie receives a 911 call for a medical situation such as a car crash, industrial accident, or cardiac arrest, dispatchers contact HCMC for an ambulance, in addition to dispatching Eden Prairie police officers and firefighters.
In 2019, the city received 2,719 medical calls.
HCMC paramedics also provide Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training to Eden Prairie police officers and firefighters who are all certified EMTs. The paramedics provide top-notch emergency medical education to officers who are required to maintain their EMT certification by taking a week-long class every three years.
HCMC paramedics play a vital role in helping to keep the community safe and city officials and residents appreciate the close working relationship.
Info: Visit https://trimurl.co/Pl5K2h.
- Courtesy of Eden Prairie Communications Department.
