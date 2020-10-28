When it snows, Eden Prairie maintenance crews clear 233 miles of city streets, in addition to arterial sidewalks and trails, and county and state crews plow the highways.
Residents can help the snow removal efforts by shoveling around hydrants and mailboxes and by clearing the sidewalks in front of their homes — remember, it is illegal to place snow on a public roadway.
Snow events and emergencies
When the forecast indicates a snow accumulation of 2 inches or more, the city will declare a snow event.
As soon as snow accumulation reaches 2 inches, a snow emergency is in effect — if Eden Prairie does not receive 2 inches of snow, the snow event is canceled.
During a snow emergency, residents cannot park vehicles on city streets until noon the next day.
Streets maintenance crews work throughout a snow event and perform a full curb-to-curb cleanup from 3 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Snow event declarations are posted at edenprairie.org/News, as well as Facebook and Nextdoor. Subscribe to City News at trimurl.co/oscWS6 for email and text notifications.
Trails
Eden Prairie’s recreational trails are maintained throughout the winter months for the public to enjoy. However, trails are not treated with sand and salt. Trail users are asked to use caution, wear appropriate footwear and remember that trail conditions are often inconsistent due to sun exposure, temperatures and usage.
Property damage
Snowplowing and ice control operations can cause property damage. The major types of damage that can occur are in the city right of way, which extends 10 to 15 feet beyond the curb, such as mailboxes, landscaping and garbage containers.
The intent of the right of way is to provide room for snow storage, utilities and sidewalks. When there is a report of damage, the city works with the property owner to determine if the damage is the responsibility of the city or the property owner.
Info: Visit trimurl.co/pueqAY.
