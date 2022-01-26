Council praises commission members for focused review on means for furthering equity, recognizing diversity
Since the summer of 2020, the Eden Prairie Human Rights and Diversity Commission has been preparing a report on race and equity at the direction of the City Council.
The councilmembers directed the commission to study the current experiences of city residents and to make recommendations that would “further diversity and inclusion within the city,” a staff report states.
In partnership with deYoung Consulting Services, the commission identified six major areas of focus for the city. Bringing the completed report to the City Council Tuesday, Jan. 4, that panel unanimously approved the report.
So impressed were councilmembers with the report developed over the past 19 months that they joined others in the council chambers in a standing ovation following the unanimous approval of the report.
Mayor Ron Case recounted that the report’s origins came out of the murder of George Floyd.
“The council at that time wanted to join what we hoped would be communities and municipalities across the nation that would be doing this hard work of introspection and looking at ourselves, our city, and our community,” Case said.
Case said he was pleased the commission concluded its report with potential future steps. One of those steps was a commitment to follow up on the recommendations.
“You have met my expectations and surpassed them, actually,” Case said. “We don’t want this to be a report that gets filed somewhere ... and then we go on our way.”
The project’s goal was to look at how the city could be more responsive to diversity and “advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion,” the report states.
To reach that end, the commission engaged with community members for information and views.
Greg Leeper, chairperson of the Human Rights and Diversity Commission, said, “We wanted to work toward making Eden Prairie a place where all our members of communities of color can thrive.”
Leeper introduced the six realms the commission identified as areas of inquiry as part of its study:
• Emergency Response
• Facilities and Programs: Accessibility and Culture
• Recruiting, Hiring and Retention
• Connection to Community
• Community Experience
• Developing Future Leaders
Information-gathering was completed internally through the review of documents, focus groups, and individual interviews with city staff and leadership. In addition, world cafe sessions with community members, community organization interviews, and a community survey were conducted as part of the commission’s community outreach.
Sana El Assar, who provided a presentation on the strengths and opportunities within the community, said most residents have a definite sense of safety in the city, they appreciate involvement of staff and elected officials, and have a strong appreciation for the park system.
However, the report also provided areas of opportunity for improving equity and diversity in the community, El Assar said.
The study found that many feel the city is not serious about addressing racial disparities, that verbal commitments have been made, but that is “often seen as performative.”
The report also showed a disparity between the experiences of white and BIPOC residents, and a lack of diversity among city staff and leadership. “City’s staff and leadership continue to lack the diversity seen in the broader Eden Prairie community,” the report states.
The gap in wealth within the city was also noted in the study, calling the impact of socioeconomic status an “intersectional issue.”
Recommendations
The study’s recommendations were presented by Keerthana Ramanathan, a student commissioner. Ramanathan noted that overall distrust of law enforcement is a reality among many residents, but that there are ways to improve those relationships.
The report’s first recommendation is to further cultural understanding provide regular de-escalation training for police and fire personnel.
In addition, police sub-beats should be considered, the report says. “Assign officers to be liaisons to specific geographic areas/neighborhoods (‘sub-beats’) to increase mutual understanding and strengthen relationships. Partner with fire where appropriate,” the report states.
The city should also explore other initiatives to promote crime prevention and community-building strategies.
Holding regular community gatherings and listening sessions would help strengthen the community and promote equity, the report said. “Promote relationships, transparency, and trust though regular public safety gatherings with an emphasis on the BIPOC experience in the city,” the report states.
Essential efforts in furthering equity and inclusion are to diversify the park and recreation workforce, ensure equitable access to facilities and programs, and expand diverse and inclusive programming.
Reforming the process of recruiting, hiring and retention would include “fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment,” the report notes.
It adds that equal access to communications and community opportunities would also demonstrate the city’s ongoing commitment to equity.
By communicating opportunities to all, the city would help ensure everyone is provided access. It’s also important to “broaden partnerships to include organizations that have culturally-specific communication channels,” the report states.
The final recommendation centers on developing future leaders.
“Many BIPOC youth and families are not aware of the community leadership development opportunities available to them,” the report states.
To develop those leaders, it’s recommended that partnerships be developed with Eden Prairie Schools “to share insights from community outreach sessions and work towards common goals.”
Developing youth program accessibility and reducing barriers to participation is important, according to the report, as is “identifying opportunities to raise the voices of young people in our community. Partnering with young residents to identify ways for them to grow self-advocacy skills and opportunities.”
Next steps
The follow-up to the recommendations will be completed by the Human Rights and Diversity Commission as it continues to engage with staff and assist in “identifying best practices, providing feedback, and facilitation of additional community engagement as needed,” the report states.
It continues, staff “will provide the HRDC with an initial implementation plan within 6 months and continue to provide summary reports to the HRDC on a semi-annual basis.”
“I’ve been listening to this and all I would say is ‘wow,’” Councilmember PG Narayanan said. “The amount of work ... is amazing. ... This is so valuable to the city and personally it’s a very important initiative.”
“I don’t want this to be the end,” Case said. “I want this to be the beginning. ... Now even more hard work goes forward for all of us, but it’s (such) important work. It’s the future of our democracy. If we can’t figure out how to get 330 million Americans to get along and figure out how to save our democracy. ... This is not easy work or quick work,” he said.
Read the full report at edenprairie.org/RaceEquityReport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.