City taxpayers will see 4.7% increase in levy, 4.8% in total budget
The Eden Prairie City Council approved a resolution Tuesday, Sept. 7, certifying the city’s proposed 2022 property tax levy, accepting the proposed 2022 budget, setting the date for a public hearing, and consenting and approving the Housing and Redevelopment Authority tax levy.
According to state law, cities must adopt a proposed property tax levy and certify that amount to the county auditor on or before Sept. 30. The council must also accept a total budget by that deadline. With these certified numbers in place, the city cannot exceed the proposed levy numbers, but can adjust it downward.
The city will set the final budget and levy at a Tuesday, Dec. 7, meeting that will include a public hearing.
The tax levy will rise 4.7% in 2022, while the total city budget will rise 4.8%.
Taxpayers will see the city’s levy rise to $40,607,612 from the $38,780,660 levied last year. The total 2021 budget of $53,055,474 will rise to $55,617,390 in the 2022.
“This falls in as step seven or eight in a 10-step budget process that you are all very familiar with,” City Manager Rick Getschow said while introducing the resolution to the panel.
Utilizing information from a variety of sources, Getschow said the city’s biennial survey of residents is key in helping departmental staff develop programs and hire staff.
“We’ve had many strategic planning sessions ... and we’ve had some overarching goals in our community and budget process,” he said. “First and foremost, our residents want us to maintain a high level of service across all of our departments – police, fire, public works, parks and recreation, and community development – at a reasonable price,” Getschow said.
Describing the budget-building process as nearly continuous, Getschow also homed in on staffing additions that will be funded in the next budget.
Many of the additions will be made in public safety. These include contracting with Hennepin County to provide a social services outreach position, adding an additional dispatcher and completing IT updates, in particular with the new police body camera program.
Getschow also said the city will hire another assistant fire chief in 2022 to assist with emergency management, add four fire duty crew staff and look at an additional forestry position. “Trees have been obviously an important issue in our community,” Getschow said.
Mayor Ron Case said the development of a budget provides transparency and insight into the values of the community. He said the the council, city administration, and staff take budget building “very seriously.”
The impact on the owner of a $430,000 home in Eden Prairie will be about $82 in taxes for 2022.
Getschow said that in comparing their levy and budget with other similar-sized cities, there are only two others considering a budget lower than what Eden Prairie has set for 2022.
In a report about the 2022 budget, staff wrote, “The 2022-23 proposed budget provides the resources to achieve the city’s goals for Eden Prairie citizens. These goals are part of the Eden Prairie Promise to the community to fulfill the mission and vision of Eden Prairie and continue making Eden Prairie a great place to live, work and dream.”
American Rescue Plan Grant
In another matter, the city council accepted $7,447,401 as awarded through the American Rescue Plan Grant. By accepting the federal funds, the city also accepts the responsibility to spend this revenue to cover services and programs that suffered losses due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The city first received $3,750,700 in rescue funds on May 19. The other half of the total funding will be received in 2022.
A staff report to the council indicates the city will apply this revenue against public safety costs in the general fund. “This will allow the city to mitigate expected revenue loss from 2021 to 2024. We will keep the city council informed if federal guidance on the use of these funds changes.”
